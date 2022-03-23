PlayStation Network and PlayStation Plus Experiencing Issues After Latest Update

Update: It looks as though the PlayStation Network issues have mostly been resolved.

Original: Both PlayStation Network overall and PlayStation Plus subscriptions are experiencing issues this week following the release of a new console update according to an endless amount of reports saying as much online. PlayStation owners who downloaded the updates in question for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems soon found that their PlayStation Plus subscriptions weren’t working, or at least online games that required those subscriptions weren’t verifying them properly. This has resulted so far in confusion regarding whether someone’s PlayStation Plus subscription is actually active or not, though those who are having these issues can at least rest assured knowing it’s not just happening to them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony updated its status page that keeps track of PlayStation Network issues to confirm that there are indeed problems affecting its various services. That page says that there are issues affecting multiple categories with the “Gaming and social” section being the most relevant offender in this case.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features,” the page says as of this morning after the updates dropped. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

While PlayStation Plus isn’t explicitly mentioned, that’s what’s being referenced in the error messages that people are posting about online amid the issues. “Cannot verify PlayStation Plus Subscription” is the message many are seeing which doesn’t mean that you don’t have an active subscription but instead just means it can’t be verified right now for whatever reason. People have still interpreted it as the latter, however, and are worried about having just paid for PlayStation Plus only to now be experiencing issues.

Thankfully, these problems shouldn’t last too long. You can keep an eye on the status page to see when things are resolved, and you can also see by all the reactions and responses below that you’re far from the only one experiencing these problems.

Update Downloaded, PS Plus Goes Down

https://twitter.com/pickard_lewis/status/1506585775789461506

Vanguard, Please Explain

https://twitter.com/fooliewitit/status/1506615287289978887

Just Subbed Yesterday

https://twitter.com/MintCIorox/status/1506617338317225992

Not Subbed, Huh?

https://twitter.com/BIurfi/status/1506614711500087298

Already Have It

https://twitter.com/m0azc2/status/1506583338819149824

Just Paid For It

https://twitter.com/Justdoit8503/status/1506614180069183490

Turned Off Our PS Plus

https://twitter.com/DMahabul/status/1506594852074622976

Waiting for That Fix

https://twitter.com/mptechnologyy/status/1506613428005359629

Anyone? Everyone?