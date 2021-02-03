New PS5 System Software Update Released, Here's What It Does

✖

PlayStation released a new system software update for the PlayStation 5 early this morning, and while it includes the usual additions of "improves system performance" and the like, there is actually one big change that folks should be particularly happy about. According to the release notes for the new update, Version 20.02-02.50.00, accidentally installing a PlayStation 4 version of a title that's already been upgraded to a PS5 version should largely be a thing of the past.

If you were somehow not aware, because the PS5 can play most video games from the PS4 library on the next-gen console, there has been some trouble in the past around those video games that did, in fact, get PS5 versions, patches, or upgrades. The latest system software update seems to resolve a specific issue around this where, if a player inserted a PS4 game disc into the PS5 of a video game that was already upgraded and installed as the PS5 version, it would sometimes go ahead and install the PS4 version too.

Here are the full release notes for Version 20.02-02.50.00, straight from PlayStation:

This system software update improves system performance.

In rare cases, the PS4 version of a game would install from the disc after you upgraded to and installed the PS5 version. Now, when you insert the PS4 game disc, the PS4 version won't install unexpectedly.

You can now select and edit video clips using Share Factory Studio from your media gallery.

As noted above, the PS5's Version 20.02-02.50.00 system software update released early this morning. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

