New PS5 System Update Released, Here's What It Does

PlayStation today released a new system software update for the PlayStation 5, Version 20.02-02.30.00. While the basic line of improving system performance is, of course, present, the new update specifically resolves a problem with data transfers and downloads being cancelled, addresses some text input bugs, and more.

Here are the full PS5 system software update Version 20.02-02.30.00 release notes, straight from PlayStation:

This system software update improves system performance.

Resolved an issue where data transfers and downloads were cancelled when trying to download content while a data transfer from a PS4 is in progress.

Some issues that were causing errors during text input in some PS4 games have been resolved.

The connection stability has been improved for some Wi-Fi routers.

The update is available now, and will likely automatically download to your system without any fuss. If that doesn't work for whatever reason, you can always manually kickstart the process via the PS5's settings menu. Once completely updated, you'll also need to plug in a DualSense controller for a firmware update, but it is unclear exactly what might have been addressed there as it is not included in the above release notes from PlayStation.

In general, the PlayStation 5 is now available globally. As you can see above, it continues to be updated. The version containing a disc drive costs $499 while the all-digital console instead costs $399. Retailers appear to be relatively constantly restocking, though stock flickers in and out depending on when you're looking. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

