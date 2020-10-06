Sony Expects PS5 to Sell More in Its First Fiscal Year Than the PS4 Did

✖

It would appear that Sony Interactive Entertainment expects the PlayStation 5, it's next-gen console set to release on November 12th, to sell over 7 million units by the end of the fiscal year. This figure, while not stated directly, comes from the fact that SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan recently said that the company expects the PS5 to beat the sales of the PS4's first fiscal year.

In a recent interview with Korean website Naver, Ryan was asked about pre-orders and specifically about the fact that the Korean ones basically evaporated instantly. While the translation, via Google Translate, doesn't exactly make it clear as to whether he was referring to Korean sales alone, Ryan responded with the date of the next wave of pre-orders in Korea as well as the fact that the company expects the console "will sell more in its first fiscal year than [the company] sold in the first fiscal year at the time of [the] PS4 launch."

As always with anything relying on Google Translate, this should be taken with a grain of salt. It could be he was referencing, as noted above, Korean sales only or -- well, any number of other possibilities. That said, it certainly seems like Ryan was indicating that the company expects the next-gen console to exceed the first fiscal year numbers from the previous generation of PlayStation.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the PlayStation 5 so far? Are you still planning on picking up a next-gen console this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

[H/T GamesIndustry.biz]