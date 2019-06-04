Bethesda’s Todd Howard Is Confident PlayStation and Xbox Won’t Screw Up Next-Gen

Last generation, Microsoft stumbled big time out of the gate with the reveal of Xbox One, and it was never really able to fully recover. The generation before, Sony fumbled the ball with the reveal of the PS3 and the Xbox 360 benefit as a result. That said, according to Bethesda’s director Todd Howard, neither Sony or Microsoft will screw up the roll out of next-gen. In fact, he thinks the pair are doing all the right things.

“They’re doing the right things,” said Howard, speaking to IGN. “The things everybody is doing, in my mind, no one is screwing up at the starting line, which some people have done before.”

Speaking about Bethesda, Howard noted to IGN that he believes the advancements that will come with the next round of consoles will especially help the games Bethesda internally makes, which is to say, big, ambitious open-world role-playing games. For example, Howard cited the drastically reduced loading times of the PS5 as a big advancement for open-world games. Further, Howard is excited to watch the industry shift.

“Gaming is finally reaching the point that linear entertainment is,” said Howard. “Movies, television, all that, where you’re going to have games that are big tentpoles that people can buy for $60. That’s kind of like going to the theater. You’re going to have games you can play on a subscription service, you’re going to have ones you can download on your phone, you’re going to have ones you can play and they’re ad-supported. I think that’s really healthy for the industry; obviously the players who want to consume it, but [also] the developers who say ‘I just want to make an adventure game for this budget.’ There’s an audience for that. My worry before was hey, will all of that go away?”

As you may know, Sony have already announced the PS5, but haven’t fully revealed the system. Meanwhile, Microsoft haven’t announced anything, but that is expected to change at E3. However, it probably will save a full reveal for later like Sony did.

