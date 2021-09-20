PS5 and Xbox Series X Consoles Will Reportedly Be on Sale in Stores at Best Buy This Week

Up until this point, if you have wanted to purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X for yourself, you have needed to order either console online in some capacity. Essentially every retail chain around the globe has been opting to sell each next-gen console online rather than making units available on store shelves. Luckily, it looks as though Best Buy is soon going to be the first storefront to break away from this trend and will soon be releasing some of its stock in-store.

According to a new report from Tech Radar, Best Buy is soon going to begin selling both the PS5 and Xbox Series X in its own storefronts starting later this week on September 23. This will mark the first time that the retail giant has opted to release consoles in-store in this manner since the release of both consoles late in 2020. While both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been available to be picked up in Best Buy stores, the chain has never put actual consoles on its shelves to sell to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/mattswider/status/1439794258580582400

The report in question goes on to say that information regarding which Best Buy stores will actually have the PS5 and Xbox Series X for sale will go live on Wednesday, September 22. At that time, customers will be able to learn about whether or not any of their own local storefronts will be taking part in the major sale later in the week. Given that Best Buy as a whole hasn’t been holding sales for either the PS5 or Xbox Series X online over the past month, there’s a good chance that the retail chain is sitting on a whole lot of units that will be sold in stores.

For now, the finer details about how this sale process will go down at Best Buy in the coming days hasn’t really been made clear to customers. That being said, be sure to keep following our coverage here on ComicBook.com and we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop with all the latest updates on this matter.

How do you feel about seeing Best Buy moving to sell the PS5 and Xbox Series X in its own stores for the first time? Do you think you’ll finally get lucky with this week’s restock? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]