Comparing Next-Gen PS6 & Xbox Rumored Specs: Which Is More Powerful?

It would appear that the next iteration of console gaming is already nearly upon us, with the newest generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles expected by many to make an appearance as soon as 2027. The upcoming PlayStation 6 (internally referred to as “Orion”) and the latest Xbox console (internally named “Magnus”) were always expected to deliver improvements over the current generation of consoles, however recent alleged leaks and rumors about the console’s specs give us an idea of just how advanced they’ll be compared to their predecessors. The alleged leaks also beg the question: which console is more powerful?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collected information comes from various sources, including reputable leakers such as YouTuber “Moore’s Law Is Dead” and other documents found online. Other information, such as the amount of RAM available on each console, has been publicly speculated by industry experts, or leaked from an AMD presentation. Keep in mind that the legitimacy of these rumors varies, and that some (if not all) of these stats have a chance of being different when the PS6 and next Xbox are actually revealed.

PS6 & Next-Gen Xbox Rumored Specs Explained

Courtesy of PlayStation Studios

The following are the rumored specs for the upcoming PS6 and Xbox “Magnus” consoles, with the reported CPU, GPU, GPU clock speed, RAM, and Power systems listed alongside rumored Performance Targets and “focus points” as stated by various tech outlets. If you don’t know what these stats mean, don’t worry. There will be a brief explanation just below the lists on what each means and how it affects console performance.

PlayStation 6 (Orion) Rumored Specs:

CPU : 8-Core AMD Zen 6

: 8-Core AMD Zen 6 GPU : 40–48 RDNA 5 compute units

: 40–48 RDNA 5 compute units GPU Clock Speed : 3+ GHz

: 3+ GHz RAM : GDDR7 SDRAM with a 160-bit or 192-bit bus, 24 GB of RAM is speculated

: GDDR7 SDRAM with a 160-bit or 192-bit bus, 24 GB of RAM is speculated Power: Around 160W Thermal Design Power (TDP) (Lower than the PS5)

Performance Targets:

3x Faster Rasterization than the PS5

Up to 10x faster ray racing than the PS5

Rumored Focus Points:

Power efficiency, cost constraints, and improved ray tracing

Xbox “Magnus” Rumored Specs:

CPU : 11-Core AMD Zen 6

: 11-Core AMD Zen 6 GPU : 68 RDNA 5 compute units

: 68 RDNA 5 compute units GPU Clock Speed : Not Specified

: Not Specified RAM : GDDR7 SDRAM with a 192-bit bus, 24 GB of RAM is speculated

: GDDR7 SDRAM with a 192-bit bus, 24 GB of RAM is speculated Power: Not Specified

Performance Targets:

Native 4k at 120 FPS

Up to double the performance of a PS5 Pro

Rumored Focus Points:

Modular design for a “family of devices”

So just what do all of these specs mean? If you’ve ever built a PC or looked at the system requirements section on a game’s store page, you might recognize some of the component names in the specifications lists.

A CPU, or “Central Processing Unit”, or just “Processor,” is essentially the brain of your device. It determines how quickly your console can “think,” performing complex actions, executing instructions, performing calculations, and managing the overall operation of your system. The more “Cores” your CPU has, the better.

A GPU is very similar, but it’s designed specifically for rendering visuals. Think of it as a brain designed to take the workload off of your CPU by strictly handling the processing of images. It renders your graphics and does it much better than a CPU and allows the CPU to handle other tasks, such as calculating AI behavior and other non-visual gaming logic.

A GPU’s clock speed is a measure of how many instructions the GPU can execute per second, which is usually measured in gigahertz (GHz). The faster your clock speed, the better.

RAM, or “random access memory,” is like a short-term memory storage for your system’s CPU that stores information needed to complete tasks. To simplify, typically, the more RAM a system has, the faster it loads things. Large, open-world games generally require a lot of RAM to play.

The Thermal Design Power (TDP) of a system is a measure of how much power the system can generate and is generally used to determine the range a consumer might use in power when using the console. A lower TDP is better.

Will The PS6 Or Xbox “Magnus” Be More Powerful?

courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Based on what we know, we can determine that the rumored specs of the PS6 and Xbox “Magnus” point to one console being clearly superior: the Xbox “Magnus”.

While certain specifications, specifically the GPU clock speed and power supply of the Xbox were withheld from leaks and speculation, two GPU and CPU of the “Magnus” clearly point to the system being superior.

While both systems are said by an AMD report to be using AMD’s CPU and GPU architecture, the Xbox system appears to simply be packing more powerful versions of each device. The Xbox’s CPU will allegedly feature 11 Cores to the PlayStation’s eight, allowing for stronger computational power. The 68 RDNA 5 compute units also blows away the PS6’s rumored 40-48, giving the console a clear edge in graphical power too.

All of this information remains rumored and speculated upon for the time being. While these specifications come from credible leaks, it’s still possible that anything in here could change as we get closer to the actual release date of the PS6 and new Xbox.

Regardless, until we get any updates or changes to this information, we can assume that the next-generation Xbox console will be superior to the PlayStation 6, at least in terms of performance.