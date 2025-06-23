PS6 2027 Release Date and More Reportedly Revealed

The PS6 2027 release date — and more — has reportedly been revealed. The new information comes the way not of PlayStation or Sony, but courtesy of a well-known industry insider. Unfortunately, there are not a plethora of new details shared by the industry insider, nor a precise release date.

The report mentions that Sony is preparing to release the PlayStation 6 in 2027, however, there is reason to believe that Xbox may try to get out early this coming generation and release in 2026. The report mentions if this happens it could force PlayStation to accelerate their plans with the PS6 release date.

Beyond this, there are some technical details shared, such as word the PS6 — like the next Xbox — will use UDNA for the GPU. The report mentions this could lead to 20% faster performance/CU and around 2x for RT/AI performance.

Adding to this, it is claimed the PS6 will double/triple/quadruple down on AI upscaling and Ray Tracing, something Sony has suggested in the past.

All of this information comes the way Kepler_L2, a NeoGAF user known for their hardware-related leaks over the years. And typically, they are reliable, though considering they dabble in speculation, to a degree, not everything they say always comes to fruition. To this end, take this new information with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it is accurate, it is subject to change, especially this far out.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor parent company Sony have commented on this new report and the speculation it has created. There are various reasons why we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What would you like to see from the PS6 hardware and do you think 2027 is a good release date for it?