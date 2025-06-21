New God of War Game Reveal Date Potentially Leaked

According to a new rumor, the next PlayStation State of Play is reportedly happening in the second half of September, and it could include a new game from Santa Monica Studio, the developer behind the God of War series. The new rumor does not specify the reveal of a new God of War game, but considering the studio has only ever released one non-God of War game — which was Kinetica, its first game back in 2001 — it is hard to imagine this will be anything but a new God of War game.

The new rumor comes the way of industry leaker Detective Seeds, a source who has, at times, proven reliable in the past, but a source who has also been off the mark recently and in the past as well. According to the leaker though, PlayStation is “collecting trailers” in anticipation of this event they claim will be a “‘longer’ state of play. The rumor then name drops Saros as one the featured games. This is the upcoming game from Housemarque, the studio who mostly recently put out Returnal on PS5. Then the rumor teases a new game from Santa Monica Studio.

“Playstation is collecting trailers for an event towards latter half of September,” claims the leaker. “Appears this will be a ‘longer’ state of play containing more Saros details, and possible showing of a project from Sony Santa Monica. I do not foresee a “showcase” event until PS6 debut time.”

God of War Raganrok released back in 2022, so it is getting close to the time where we should be hearing about the next mainline GOW game. After all, only four years separated the release of 2018’s God of War and God of War Raganrok, though the latter did get some more post-launch support than the former. However, there are heavy rumors of a new 2.5 Metroidvania-style God of War game in the works that is described as being a smaller release set to take fans of the series back to Ancient Greece. So if a new God of War game is revealed in September, it could be this.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is a rumor and even if it is all accurate, it also subject to change that could render it inaccurate. In particular, PlayStation State of Play dates are not typically locked in until they are imminent.

