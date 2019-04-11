PSN Name Changes Are Still Coming, Confirms Sony

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment updated its PlayStation Store return policy to allow users to cancel their pre-orders of a digital game and get their money back within 14 days, if the game hasn’t been downloaded. It’s far from the most consumer-friendly return policy out there, but it’s a step in the right direction. That said, in the announcement of the update, Sony confirmed that PSN name changes are still indeed coming, even if it hasn’t said anything about the feature since it announced it last year.

Outlining the new policy over on PlayStation.com, there’s a section titled “Change of Online ID,” which notes that you cannot cancel or obtain a refund for your purchase because you changed your online ID. Meaning, if you buy a game, and then change your online ID, you won’t be able to cancel or obtain a refund just based off this.

The fact that Sony opted to include this section in the policy update is pretty interesting given that, at the moment, you can’t change your name. In other words, does this suggest that name changes are coming soon? Maybe. I mean, it isn’t obvious why else this section would be included if not. Future proofing maybe? But why not just update the return policy section when name changes release?

Whatever the case, some fans have been growing increasingly worried that we may not see the feature anytime soon, and that may still be the case, but at least we know it hasn’t been outright canned.

As you may know, name changes has been one of the most demanded features for a long, long time. It took Sony so long to acknowledge the issue that many eventually just gave up, thinking it would never come. But here we are: it’s coming. We don’t know when, and we don’t know the finer details, but we know it’s coming.

Anyway, as always, feel free to sound off in the comments with what you think. Is Sony saving name changes for the PS5 or will we see the feature this year?

