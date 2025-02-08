Sony’s Lack of Transparency on PSN Outage Angers PlayStation Players

It has been roughly 17 hours since PlayStation Network went down for both PS4 and PS5. This massive outage has impacted the entirety of the gaming platform’s online services including account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. This has sparked concern from PlayStation users as it has negatively effected their gaming significantly. In some cases, players are having issues playing single-player games on their consoles. During this period, Sony has been oddly quiet, frustrating PS4 and PS5 players, calling out the company for their lack of transparency on the issue.

The initial post from PlayStation Support regarding the issue was very brief stating “some” players might experience PSN issues. Clearly, this seems more widespread than the post suggests. Since that post, Sony has been quiet which hopefully means the company is currently working on a fix for the PSN outage. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped players from expressing their frustrations online. In a recent Reddit thread on the PlayStation subreddit, many PlayStation players have voiced their opinions on Sony’s decision to stay quiet during the outage claiming the worst part of all of this is the company’s lack of transparency.

“How hard is it to put up a legitimate statement with what’s happening and your projected back up time,” questioned the original poster lima9987.

“Agree. Sony are too confident that they don’t have to, and people will stay anyways,” says a reply to the thread.

“They are scum of the earth,” says another reply.

Another Reddit user from the PlayStation subreddit made a meme about Sony’s lack of transparency using the classic Drake meme format. Again, it’s another thread with players clearly frustrated with the PSN outage.

“They said everything but nothing,” says the top post on the thread which screen caps the PlayStation Support tweet.

“Seems like every major company has been testing how much they can get away with lately, and consumers always end up being the ones getting dumped on from all the businesses they’ve been loyal to for ages,” says Reddit user jumpspear. “Between the current state of entertainment streaming, all the chain restaurants I’ve known since childhood devolving into peddling gross and overpriced muck, companies like Sony with its terrible communication/garbage controllers that seem like planned obsolescence in its most advanced form, social media platforms and their privacy problems, lack of concern about misinformation and actively trying to promote addiction in their users… I’m honestly ready to go off and become a forest creature.”

As of right now, according to the PlayStation Support page, just about every system of PSN is down in some capacity. However, it seems the PS app is currently back online for many. Some players have even managed to gain access to online features for select digital games including Fortnite and Apex Legends. It seems Sony is currently working one the widespread issue, and will be implementing fixes as the day goes on.

How has the PSN outage impacted your gaming sessions this weekend? Let us know in the comment section below.