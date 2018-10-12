PSN Flash Sale Makes PlayStation Hits Dirt Cheap

Another weekend is here, which means another chance to save big with the PlayStation Flash Sale. Sony gives players a chance to save big on AAA titles every weekend, but these are very limited-time offers on big names, so the time to grab them is now!

With Assassin’s Creed Odyssey now available, it’s a great time to check out its predecessor: Origins. There are also a few games perfect for anime lovers, sports, fans, and those just looking for an incredible new adventure.

You can see the full list of games on sale here, but below are a few of our favorite picks that we can’t help but recommend.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the comeback title that the franchise needed and fans have been begging for. It also laid the perfect groundwork for the amazing adventure players are now experiencing with Odyssey.

The overall story is compelling, dark, and gut-wrenching, with an intriguing look inside the Brotherhood’s beginnings with a vast open world to explore within ancient Egypt. It has everything Assassin’s Creed fans want: freedom, an impactful narrative, and characters that we care about.

You can read our full review right here, but a short summary of our Origins review follows:

“Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.”

Deluxe Edition – $34.99

Gold Edition – $49.99

Standard Edition – $29.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

You can read our full review of Shadow of the Tomb Raider right here, or check out a short blurb below:

“When the origins arc first began its journey back in 2013, fans of the iconic Lara Croft were invited on a journey based upon a merciless pace of evolution. For veterans of the franchise, we know Croft as this badass, confident adventurer that can take on any challenge. The rebooted series shows a much different journey, a metamorphosis from a young adult into a weathered survivor with a thirst for knowledge.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the thrilling conclusion to the trilogy and the final installment tells a gripping tale of duality, humanity, and immense growth. The stakes are much higher this time for Croft and her friend Jonah as the pair must face an onset apocalypse and what it means to be human in the face incredible tragedy.”

Croft Edition – $67.49

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 puts players smack dab in the middle of a nowhere town in Montana and forces them to go toe-to-toe with an incredibly powerful cult.

“Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community”

Our own Robert Workman couldn’t contain his excitement for this game, saying, “While the idea of battling a cult may not sound like the best video game idea, Far Cry 5 wraps it into an experience that’s easily the best in the series to date. And that’s including Blood Dragonand its amazing laser dinosaurs. I mean, how do you beat laser dinosaurs? With an on-fire bear named Cheezburger, obviously.”

You can read our full review right here!

Gold Edition – $49.49

Deluxe Edition – $38.49

Other great picks:

Those three are our top recommended games to try out if you haven’t had a chance to already, but those by all means aren’t the only options on sale right now! There are some phenomenal deals going on right now for games like Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, The Crew 2, MLB The Show 18, and tons more.

Don’t miss out on these epic savings now that this weekend’s flash sale is now live! We would also be amiss if we didn’t recommend Divinity: Original Sin II because that is an RPG experience you cannot miss.

Happy gaming!