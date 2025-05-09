New PS5 Feature Is Going to Save PSN Users Some Money

A new PS5 feature is going to save PSN users, or at least some PSN users some money. It goes without saying, but gaming is an expensive hobby. While PlayStation has yet to follow suit and increase its prices like Nintendo, and more recently Xbox, it is by no means cheap in comparison. Between the PS5 itself — let alone a PS5 Pro — and then buying games for it, it is easy to rack up the expenses even if you are a more casual enjoyer of video games. To this end, when you can save money, you should. And those that use Apple Pay, can now do just that.

While Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch continue not to support Apple Pay, the PS5 now does. This means those that use Apple Pay can immediately start saving money on purchases on the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation app has supported this option for a while, but not the PS5 console itself. Sony quietly changed that this week. What sparked the change, we don’t know, but it becomes the first current generation video game console to accept Apple Pay.

For those that don’t know, via Apple Pay PS5 users will get 2% cash back on purchases. Those that don’t buy many games won’t notice much savings with this, but those who buy dozens of PS5 games a year will quickly rack up savings this way. And of course, it will save PlayStation fans the hassle of switching between the app and the console, and save users from having to dig up their card details. It is a small upgrade, but one PlayStation fans are excited about.

“Perfect! I use an Apple Card so this means I’ll get more cash back,” writes one PS5 user of the news. “Used it the past couple days for purchases, very clutch,” adds another PS5 user.

Meanwhile, a third PlayStation fan adds: “That’s awesome! Hopefully Microsoft and Nintendo are soon to follow.”

This will presumably be standard going forward, which is to say the PS6 will presumably launch with Apple Pay support. This is just speculation though.

