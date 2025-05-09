PlayStation Fans Can Get PS4 Exclusive From 2020 for Free in Limited Time Deal

A former PS4 console exclusive — meaning the only console it was available on at launch was the PS4, but it was also on PC — is being given away for free via the Epic Games Store. The giveaway is not your typical Epic Games Store freebie though. And that is because where Epic Games Store free games typically only require an Epic Games Store account to download, this one is unlocked via Prime Gaming, which means an Amazon Prime subscription is required.

As for the game in question, it is horror game Amnesia: Rebirth from independent Swedish studio, Frictional Games, a name you may also recognize for 2015 horror game SOMA. Until June 11, aka for the next 33 days, Amnesia: Rebirth is free with Prime Gaming. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep. In other words, while an active subscription is required to access the free game download, it is not required to retain the free download.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Amnesia: Rebirth — the third game in the Amnesia series and a sequel to 2010’s Amnesia: The Dark Descent — debuted on October 20, 2020 via the PC and the PS4, making it a PS4 console exclusive. And it remained a PS4 console exclusive until October 20, 2022, when, two years after its original released, it came to Xbox One and Xbox Series X. While it came to the latter, it notably never came to the PS5.

Upon release, Amnesia: Rebirth garnered a Metacritic score of 80, which made it one of the better horror games of its year. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store — where it costs $29.99 — PlayStation fans rate it 4.35 out of 5 stars.

“In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria,” reads an official story synopsis of the game for those interested in knowing more. “Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.”

Those that decide to trigger this free offer and download Amnesia: Rebirth should expect a horror game that is about 8 to 10 hours long. Completionists though will need a few extra hours with the game.

For more PlayStation 4 coverage — including all of the latest PS4 news, all of the latest PS4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS4 deals — click here.