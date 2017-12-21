Psychonauts 2 Gets New Production Video, But Won’t Release In 2018

One of this year's more interesting projects is Double Fine's long-awaited sequel to Psychonauts, which has officially entered full production following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Fig. However, for those of you that are expecting the game to arrive on time next year, we've got some bad news.

In a new production video, producers Tim Schafer and Zak McClendon confirmed that the game is in full production mode, after going through early playtests where only portions of Psychonauts 2 were playable. That means the team is focusing very clearly on getting a quality sequel out the door.

But here's the bad news – it won't be out the door next year. In the video, McClendon makes it clear that the game will not launch in 2018. It was originally scheduled for a third quarter 2018 release, but it won't be making that date. McClendon did note that he has a pretty good idea when the game will launch, but didn't share that information on the video update, which you can see below.

Now back to the good news – there's something interesting new stuff in the video that gives you an idea of just how production is coming along. There's some new concept art pieces featuring family members that are related to Raz, the lead hero of the game. One of Double Fine's artists, Scott Campbell, actually did a bit of redrawing on them, so we can see them in better detail and see what they're all about. There are also names given for this family, known as the Aquato family.

So while the idea of waiting a little bit longer for Psychonauts 2 is going to be painful to some, it's nice to see that Schafer, McClendon and the team are hard at work on making it a sequel that'll be worth the wait. Hopefully we'll learn more about when its intended release date is once a few months pass.

For the time being, enjoy the video below, and prepare for Psychonauts 2's arrival on PC and consoles sometime in 2019.