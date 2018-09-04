PUBG Team Warns of Increased Theft of Accounts and How to Prevent It

Unfortunately, hackers will always be at large in the gaming community which puts many accounts at risk for theft. The team behind the popular battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have seen a rapid increase of this nefarious trend and took to their Steam blog to give an update on their current status as well as some tips on how to safeguard what’s yours.

They began by giving a simple overview of what they’ve found and how to up that account security, “We wanted to talk briefly about Steam account security, as we’ve been seeing a growing number of Steam account thefts being reported recently. These thieves gain access to your Steam account and often change the email associated with the account, making it impossible for the true owner to regain control. Stolen accounts are often used to run illegal programs, which can result in the account being banned even if it is recovered. While we and Steam are always discussing better ways to protect your account, we’d like to point out some options available right now to greatly increase your account’s security to protect against thefts such as these.”

Bluehole also added, “Steam Guard is an additional level of security that, when enabled, requires you to enter a special one-time access code that is sent directly to your e-mail address or mobile device. This means that in order for potential thieves to gain access to your account, they’ll also need access to your phone or e-mail account, greatly increasing your account’s security. This code is required any time your account is accessed from a device that Steam does not recognize.’

Here’s a brief overview of what you need to do, with a picture diagram here:

Activate Steam Guard in Account Details

“Manage Steam Guard”

Check email/phone for authentication

You can also add your phone number as well as the mobile authenticator as well to increase that security even more.

There are several different ways to increase account security, so it’s good that the team helped players for those that may not know they have more options available to them.