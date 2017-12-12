PUBG Team Issues Apology After Weird Anatomy Backlash

A few new in-game goodies hit the test servers for the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), but there was something else entirely players couldn’t stop focusing on. Normally when games go hyper-realistic, people are happy – but many players were upset to see that the female anatomy got a little added (and seemingly unnecessary) attention with the addition of the battle royale camel toe of the ages.

Of the risque video game moves for a male or female character, this is certainly on the tame side – but players cannot seem to shake the mighty toe. Players immediately started asking, in the subreddit, if the male characters had a certain outline and admittedly the conversation only seemed to get more weird. With all of the cosmetic items in the game, one Redditor even joked, “real tea bag taunting for $5.”

The PlayerUnknown camp said that this enter move was completely unintentional, actually:

“After looking into this, it appears it came as part of the character model we received from an outsourcer when we first started the project. The file itself has not been changed in 2 years. It will be updated shortly with changes! Sorry for any offense caused!”

With some people upset, it’s important to note that this happened in the test servers – servers specifically design to test out new changes to gauge community reaction and work out mechanics. So anybody looking to buy the game and has an extreme dislike of camels; good news – it’s not hear to stay. The PUBG crew added on a perfectly cheeky note, “Cameltoes hurt and are similar to a wedgie. Would you like to fight for your life with a wedgie?. No. It makes no sense and is unnecessary. Simple as that.”