Over 100,000 PUBG Cheaters on the Chopping Block in New Update

Just yesterday we reported about PUBG’s efforts to balance out combat issues in the popular battle royale game as the team details their immediate future plans for the PC release. In addition to the blue zone balance changes and a few other combat improvements listed, cheaters once again came up as well.

With over 1.5 cheating gamers banned already since launch into Early Access, it’s not surprising to see that remain a focus for the developers. When reviewing killcam footage to identify key areas of the game needing improvements, the amount of cheaters caught throughout this process was astounding. In monitoring gameplay, the team found over 100,000 players utilising game-affecting cheats and will be banned in the near future. Here’s what the PUBG crew had to say on the matter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We recently discovered a new pattern of cheats in action. This week, we performed a thorough gameplay data review of 10 million players and completed analysis of tens of millions of data logs. Through this exercise, we were able to identify over 100,000 instances of the new pattern related to use of cheat and now we have confirmed that it was clearly an attempt of compromising our game. These players will be permanently banned in a single wave. This is an example of additional measures we will be taking on top of the basic detection systems in place. We will continue to check the data logs like this even if it means the anti-cheat team has to filter through hundreds of billions of data logs manually. In addition, we are looking into adopting a new solution to detect and ban more cheaters and we have been continuously strengthening our security systems. We have also liaised with investigative authorities in some countries to take legal actions against developers and distributors of cheats. We are determined to take strong measures against them going forward.”

The team also recognizes the many bugs in-game that could also be misconstrued as cheating, they have addressed this as well:

“We have identified an issue in our deathcam, replay and observing systems which is related to showing other players as if they are using cheats. When you watch the gameplay video of another player in the systems, it looks like there is no recoil even for a player who is not using a cheat. Please note that it is caused by a bug in the systems. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused in reporting cheaters and the confusion the bug has created for many of you. We are going to fix this bug as soon as possible.”

As of right now, there is no exact date when these changes, and bans, will take place though the update doers mention it will be “soon.” Everything is currently in testing phase, but stay tuned for when the adjustments go live. Until then, enjoy those poultry dishes.