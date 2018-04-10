PUBG Corp. Explains How Cosmetic Loot Boxes Could Affect Gameplay

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been pretty fair with its loot box system, offering players the option to pick up cosmetic options for their characters within the game. But, at first, it was understood that the idea of cosmetic items wouldn’t actually affect gameplay.

That may not be the case, though. Last week, we posted a story talking about how PUBG Corp. is suing two copycat games made by NetEase, in the hopes of keeping the company from stealing out its audience. What’s interesting, though, is what the company noted in that lawsuit, saying that cosmetic items can have an effect, even if it’s not direct.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noted by Gaming Bolt, the suit reads, “The us”The user can pick up additional clothing, such as jackets, pants, hats, goggles, glasses, gloves, masks, shoes and shirts. The pieces of clothing do not affect gameplay but is an artistic expression that provides the player with a visually diverse gameplay experience as well as allowing each player to express him/herself.

“However, clothing does affect gameplay in terms of camouflage. Clothing can be used to assist the player to blend in with the environment, making the player less visually detectable.

“The player must visually detect an opposing player without any aid other than equipment found in gameplay, such as an optical scope. Thus, the colors and stylings of the clothing found in BATTLEGROUNDS adds to the rich tapestry of the gameplay experience while permitting artistic expression.”

So, camouflage-related goods can serve an advantage when it comes to hiding from other players – but, really, that could be in any game. But it’s nice to see PUBG Corp. make it clear just in case someone didn’t get the idea of what the right type of wear can do for your character.

Now, we’re not sure what’s going to happen with that lawsuit, as it’s still pending. But it sounds like PUBG Corp. has leverage in terms of getting those two mobile games shut down, since most of its assets were copies with both titles. We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC and Xbox One, as well as mobile devices.