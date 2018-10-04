PUBG Event Mode: Crash Carnage

Hope you’re feeling that road rage because the latest Event Mode for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has arrived and it brings total mayhem!

“Road rage is the theme of this week’s event mode where fuel and fire are king,” began the most recent Steam post from Bluehole. “In Crash Carnage, no firearms spawn so you’ll need to focus on melee weapons, throwables, and of course your driving skills to carry your duo to that final circle. Circles move considerably faster in this event, so loot quick, grab a vehicle, and crash your way to road warrior glory.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

EVENT SCHEDULE

STARTS: Oct 4, 7pm PDT / Oct 5, 4am CEST / Oct 5, 11am KST

ENDS: Oct 7, 7pm PDT / Oct 8, 4am CEST / Oct 8, 11am KST

AVAILABLE QUEUES

2-man duo team on Erangel (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SEA/OC/SA: TPP

RULES

Teams of duos will fight in Erangel. Up to 100 players can join.

Land vehicles, with the exception of motorcycles, will spawn throughout the map.

Firearms will not spawn; instead, melee weapons, throwables, consumables, and other gear will spawn.

Blue Zone will move faster than usual, especially the first Blue Zone.

The first Safe Zone, and the center point of the final Safe Zone, will be indicated with a flag icon on the minimap.

OTHER EVENT RULES

2-person duos only. Auto-matching is switchable to On/Off

Weather is set to Sunny

Red zones are disabled

General care packages are disabled

Killer Spectating is enabled

Friendly fire is disabled

Much like Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes, these are only available for a certain period of time. If the ‘sneakiest of snakes’ mission appeals to you, you’re going to want to get into the game during the times listed above.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. What do you think about the latest Event Mode? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

If you want to talk headshots, pot shots, and chicken feasts – feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.