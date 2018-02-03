PUBG “Fast Facts” Video Shows How Little Greene Actually Knows About Coding

The popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is everywhere, it seems. When it’s not breaking records left and right, it’s inspiring other games to branch out into the battle royale arena. But while you were scooping up red bulls and smashing people’s faces in with a frying pan for that illusive chicken dinner, the “Lore” crew on YouTube were compiling official facts that you might not know about the online title.

Turns out, the creator really don’t know much about coding and instead uses other people’s code to tweak off of. Easter eggs, the dreaded blue circle, and more are all featured in the hilarious video above!

In case you’re in a quite space and can’t watch the video at this moment, you can check out the transcript provided by the video’s creators below:

A web designer by trade, Greene knew how to read code, but couldn’t really write it and would instead tinker with other people’s code. According to Greene, the SQF in Arma is a terrible language, but it’s a good for beginners because it’s easy to understand. People who helped Greene were surprised that one of the most popular mods was coded so badly!

The safe zones were originally inspired by the film Battle Royale, but Greene’s coding skills weren’t up to snuff. Instead, he just made an “ever-decreasing” circle, which seems to be working out just fine.

A realistic game world was such a high priority that one of the game artists spent a week reading “The Trees of Crimea” in order to create the correct vegetation using the SpeedTree tool. Now if only they could get them to render accurately…

There are several easter eggs in PUBG that are references to popular streamers. For instance, Devilwalker’s name appears in graffiti in-game, a grateful nod since Devilwalker got Player Unknown his first DayZ mod server.

Back in August of 2017, a phenomenon known as Stream Honking became a thing. Like Stream Sniping, players would watch popular streamers playing PUBG live on Twitch and drive to their location. Using car horns that had been added in the latest patch, players would then honk circles around the streamers to mildly hilarious and definitely obnoxious effect.