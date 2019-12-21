PUBG Gets Its First Flying Vehicle

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has added quite the feature to its experimental PUBG Labs environment to give the game its first airborne vehicle. It’s called the “Motor Glider,” and it’s a two-seater vehicle that’s the first of its kind in the game. It’s available for testing now until the weekend ends to see if it’s a smart fit to be added to the game permanently, so players can try it out now and offer feedback on it before it’s removed.

This Motor Glider can seat a pilot and a passenger, so it’s perfect for Duos or any other type of match where you need to get from Point A to Point B quickly. Simply get the glider going and reach a certain speed, the PUBG post about the glider said, and you’ll be able to take to the air and fly about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The glider can be damaged and can also run out of fuel though, so don’t expect to coast your way to the final circle by just staying in the air.

“While in the air, using the high ground to their advantage, passengers can rain shots and molotovs,” the notes about the new glider said. “Only the engine can be destroyed with wings taking less damage compared to the body, but the tires can’t be damaged – so you’ll be able to keep it moving even after your engine is disabled by gliding and landing.”

Take flight in the new Motor Glider! Test it out in #PUBG Labs until 12/23. Full details: https://t.co/tqQiTDkgMK pic.twitter.com/vEfRMHpZZq — PUBG (@PUBG) December 20, 2019

The glider is live in the PUBG Labs mode now and will be available until December 23rd. This PUBG Labs mode was added back in November to give players a way to test out experimental features and is different from the test servers that house the game’s upcoming patches.

Full patch notes detailing the mechanics of the glider can be found below.

Motor Glider Mechanics