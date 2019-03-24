‘PUBG’ Players Get a Free Item for Game’s Second Anniversary

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has now officially been around for two years, and players new and old are getting a free item to celebrate the occasion. The game from Bluehole and PUBG Corp. has expanded over the two years with new maps, game modes, weapons, and other features, and over the course of the next few weeks, players can add one another new item to their collections. CH Kim, the CEO of PUBG Corp., was featured in the video above that showed off the two-year anniversary hat players can get for free.

In a post on the PUBG blog, PUBG Corp. informed players of the game’s two-year anniversary and thanked them for staying active in the game. PUBG Corp.’s post referenced its spot among the games that led the battle royale genre into what it’s become now and looked back at some of the accomplishments from 2018. New maps, a Training Mode, and a release on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were some of the milestones listed.

“Reflecting on 2018 specifically, we began to tackle some of the issues that came with the lessons we’ve learned as a company, releasing several quality of life improvements and recommitting to higher quality, more stable builds,” PUBG Corp.’s post said. “2018 also saw the launch of our Training Mode and two brand new maps, the small but savage island map of Sanhok and the beautiful icy landscapes of Vikendi. Lastly, we brought the high intensity PUBG experience to our fans on console with official releases on both XBOX and PlayStation.”

The in-game hat that’s free for players was also featured in the post, a dark baseball cap with a “2nd” on the front and the game’s logo shown on the side. This free item will first be available on the PC version before it’s released on consoles, the post explained.

“We’re extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished in 2018 and could not have achieved any of it without your love and support,” PUBG Corp. said. “As our thanks to you and to commemorate our second anniversary, a special anniversary item will be available in-game for free from 3/27 – 4/24 KST on PC and 4/9 – 5/7 on Console. To claim it, visit the in-game store and “purchase” the free item on PC or simply login during the event dates on Console.”

PUBG Corp.’s post ended by looking ahead to the future of the game including a reworking of the Erangel map and other changes planned further out.

