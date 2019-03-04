‘PUBG’ Hofix Resolves Looting Bug

A hotfix for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was released by PUBG Corp. to fix a problem that resulted in PC players being unable to loot items.

The whole point of PUBG and any battle royale is surviving as long as possible and hopefully winning, and you need loot to do that, so it’s clear why a bug that prevents players from looting would be a troublesome one. Not every item was unlootable, but some were prior to the PUBG hotfix.

PUBG Corp. announced on Twitter and within the game’s active subreddit that the hotfix had been pushed live for PC players. No downtime was needed for the fix with only a restart of the Steam client required for the fix to take effect.

PC Players: A hotfix has been released on live servers to resolve an issue which in some cases could prevent items from being looted. Please restart your Steam client to receive the update. No server downtime required. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) March 4, 2019

The issue appears to have surfaced following the release of Update #26, the same one that added two new vehicles to the Vikendi map and formally added the Flare Gun as an item that’ll call in loot or a new vehicle in players’ times of need. Though the looting issue has been resolved, it wasn’t the only problem that appeared in the latest PUBG patch. In the Reddit post that announced the release of the new hotfix, PUBG Corp. said it’s aware of the following issues and is looking into them:

Known Issues

Some foliage blocks bullets

Vehicles continuing to move/roll after exiting them even when stopped

Some closed doors appearing open when in close proximity of them

Player feedback regarding too many Flare Gun spawns and general noise complaints related to this feature

The Flare Guns added to all public matches were intended to be a rare item that would be difficult for players to find throughout the maps, though it appears that they’re appearing too frequently.

PUBG’s loot-centered hotfix is now live on the PC platform.

