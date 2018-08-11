PUBG to Begin Testing Limb Penetration on Xbox One Soon

PUBG Corp. is preparing the limb penetration feature to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Xbox One version with the return of the test servers that are coming back soon.

Limb penetration is a feature that PC players have been able to utilize for a while now with bullet now doing appropriate damage to the rest of players’ bodies if they strike a limb that’s obscuring vital parts of the target. The feature’s even been improved on since being added, but Xbox One players still don’t yet have the feature.

That should be changing soon when limb penetration comes to the game’s test servers. Xbox One players will be able to preview the feature before it goes live for everyone with it being testable on the PTS first, PUBG’s Xbox One team said in the most recent community update.

A release date for the next PTS wasn’t given though as PUBG Corp. doesn’t yet have a precise date for when it’ll eb released, but we do know that it’s not far away.

“We know you’ve probably been wondering when our next PTS content update will be,” the PUBG Corp announcement said. “While we can’t give you an exact date just yet, know that it will be coming soon!”

The graphic above was also shared to explain how the limb penetration system will work once it’s added.

Alongside limb penetration will be another feature that players have asked about. Dynamic Weather, the weather system that allows for more varied effects when playing PUBG, some aesthetic and some that can actually be used to players’ benefits, will also be released in the same PTS. It’s being added to both Miramar and Erangel with the short video above previewing what it’ll look like to players.

A mix of quality-of-life updates and other performance updates will also be implemented in the next PTS alongside these core features. Two bugs are also being looked into right now, one of which has to do with the analog movement feature that was just added and improved on shortly afterwards. Each of those bugs were detailed below and should be fixed in a future update.

Analog Movement – We found a bug where you will stop sprinting if you are sprinting at certain angles. This has been fixed and will be included in the next PTS update.

– We found a bug where you will stop sprinting if you are sprinting at certain angles. This has been fixed and will be included in the next PTS update. Low Sound Issues – If you are experiencing issues with the sound being too low, please completely exit/shut down any audio or music apps. Even if a song is not playing, the audio mix settings are still applied. By exiting the app, this should help with the low sound issue for most players.

The next wave of Xbox One testers should know soon when the next PTS will be released.