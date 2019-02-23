‘PUBG’ Lone Survivor Nendoroid Now Up for Pre-Orders

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players can bring their chicken dinners out of the game and into their merch collection with a new Lone Survivor Nendoroid that’s now available to pre-order.

Available through the Good Smile Company like other Nendoroids and figmas, the Lone Survivor figure can be repositioned into several different stances that’ll look familiar to PUBG players. Complete with a frying pan and more conventional weapons, the figure is available to pre-order now for 5,200 yen, a price that equates to roughly $47. Those pre-orders began on February 21st and are scheduled to end exactly one month later with the figure expected to be released in September 2019.

“From the internationally popular game ‘PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS(PUBG)‘ comes a Nendoroid of ‘The Lone Survivor’ from the game’s key art!” the description of the item from Good Smile Company reads. “His helmet’s visor can be raised or lowered, making for multiple display options. He comes with an AK, an M9 and a pan as optional parts. The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to easily recreate in-game scenes. Be sure to add The Lone Survivor to your collection!”

The official PUBG Twitter account previewed the new figure with several images which showed off the different poses and weapons the Lone Survivor comes with including a few with a flipped-up visor, a frying pan, and the Lone Survivor lying down in a prone position.

The #PUBG Lone Survivor Nendoroid drops in with an AK, an M9 and a pan as optional parts and is fully articulated- including the Level 3 helmet! Crouch and peek and be prone, but never miss the mark with this pre-order!

Along with its Good Smile Company partnership to create the Nendoroid, PUBG has also been busy crossing over with other games, sometimes in unexpected ways. Resident Evil 2 is one game that’s teamed up with PUBG with some content from the recently released zombie title finding its way into PUBG Mobile, and it was also announced that PUBG and Tera would have a crossover event soon. Air drops and other PUBG items will be featured in the MMORPG starting on March 5th, those details seen here.

In more conventional PUBG news, the Flare Gun has also formally been added to the game on the test servers as part of a larger update that included new vehicles and more.