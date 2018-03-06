PUBG Is Testing Main Menu Voice Chat, Vehicle and Limb Penetration System Soon

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the PC will soon have access to main menu voice chat and other features when they’re added to the game’s test servers.

Within the PUBG forums, community manager Andro “PUBG_FWG” Dars posted about the upcoming changes and said that the new test builds would be going live to the test servers soon.

“Our test servers are going up this week! We are currently polishing and debugging the test build.”

The community manager went on to detail some of the features that’ll be included in the test build that include the main menu voice chat mentioned above as well as other in-game features.

“We are going to be introducing an in-game friend system, voice chat in main menu and vehicle and limb penetration system. We are going to need your feedback on all the new features, especially the new penetration system, so please join our test servers later this week. Detailed patch notes will be posted in a couple of days.”

While details on how the different features will work haven’t been revealed just yet and should become clearer when the patch notes are released, players are already getting excited about the addition of the new limb penetration system. Player in any shooter know the frustration of getting cheated out of an almost guaranteed headshot, something that can happen occasionally in PUBG if a shot happens to be blocked by a hand. This change would allow players to pull off their best shots without obstruction, especially when it comes to bullets penetrating vehicles as well. However, there are still plenty of questions about the system such as how damage will be distributed through limbs, vehicles, and everything behind them that won’t be answered until players see it firsthand.

Outside of the gameplay changes, the new in-game friend system and main menu voice chat feature are both welcome additions to the game’s social structure. All of these features will be added to the trial servers for testing first though, so PC players will be able to try everything out before it goes live with some changes likely being made while on the test servers.

The most recent patch for the PC version of PUBG was released back in February, a patch that added new fashions through crates. It also brought a couple of gameplay changes including airplane adjustments and changes for the report system made possible through the replay feature.