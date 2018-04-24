PUBG Mobile Update: Adds Arcade Mode, Training Grounds, Chat Features, and More

For those looking forward to a battle royale experience on mobile of the chicken dinner variety, there’s some good news! PUBG Mobile’s latest update is now live for both Android and iOS users and brings with it tons of nifty new features for players to enjoy, including a new Arcade Mode!

In addition to overall chat improvements and new additions, quite a few new combat optimization changes can be seen as well. Camera angle fixes have been applied, as well a complete overhaul to the combat experience! Check out what’s new, and different, in the mobile title below:

Arcade Mode

28 player mode, with each match taking on one of 6 variations.

6 variations: Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, all weapons, melee only, and item heaven.

Training Grounds

Try out items, weapons, and practice your shooting skills.

Combat Optimization

Adjusted sound effects for footsteps, UI, vehicles, and entering/exiting the Blue Zone

Automatic door opening can now be enabled in settings

Camera perspective now switches after death to the player who delivered the killing below

Enhanced combat experience: shake/vibration improved, button feedback improved, animations while being attacked have been improved and randomized

Follow function has been added, can be used before parachuting and after landing

Improved firing animations

Jumping is no longer affected by sprinting

Leaning improvements: movement and animation speed increased, “Lean & Open Scope” and “Lean & Fire” have been added

New animations for being attacked and defeated have been added

Pause time between picking up multiple items has been adjusted

The crosshair is no longer blocked by the camera when standing next to a wall

The teammate elimination icon now disappears after some time

4X and 8X issues with choppiness have been resolved

Vehicle Improvements

Added Nitrous Oxide engine to cars

Motorcycles now have flipping tricks

Previously used vehicles are now marked on the minimap

Voice Chat Optimization

Added a new background, Dusk

Added 3D touch firing options for iOS

Players can now swap between a two-column and three-column view when opening crates

Results screen: added a performance chart, daily reward limits are now shown

In-Game Shop

Duplicate outfits can now be destroyed for currency to purchase new items

Items and cheats now available

New outfits now available (region-specific outfit will be available soon)

Rank 1 coupons now available

UI Improvements