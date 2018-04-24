PUBG Mobile Update: Adds Arcade Mode, Training Grounds, Chat Features, and More

For those looking forward to a battle royale experience on mobile of the chicken dinner variety, there’s some good news! PUBG Mobile’s latest update is now live for both Android and iOS users and brings with it tons of nifty new features for players to enjoy, including a new Arcade Mode!
In addition to overall chat improvements and new additions, quite a few new combat optimization changes can be seen as well. Camera angle fixes have been applied, as well a complete overhaul to the combat experience! Check out what’s new, and different, in the mobile title below:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Arcade Mode
- 28 player mode, with each match taking on one of 6 variations.
- 6 variations: Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, all weapons, melee only, and item heaven.
Training Grounds
- Try out items, weapons, and practice your shooting skills.
Combat Optimization
- Adjusted sound effects for footsteps, UI, vehicles, and entering/exiting the Blue Zone
- Automatic door opening can now be enabled in settings
- Camera perspective now switches after death to the player who delivered the killing below
- Enhanced combat experience: shake/vibration improved, button feedback improved, animations while being attacked have been improved and randomized
- Follow function has been added, can be used before parachuting and after landing
- Improved firing animations
- Jumping is no longer affected by sprinting
- Leaning improvements: movement and animation speed increased, “Lean & Open Scope” and “Lean & Fire” have been added
- New animations for being attacked and defeated have been added
- Pause time between picking up multiple items has been adjusted
- The crosshair is no longer blocked by the camera when standing next to a wall
- The teammate elimination icon now disappears after some time
- 4X and 8X issues with choppiness have been resolved
Vehicle Improvements
- Added Nitrous Oxide engine to cars
- Motorcycles now have flipping tricks
- Previously used vehicles are now marked on the minimap
Voice Chat Optimization
In-Game Shop
- Duplicate outfits can now be destroyed for currency to purchase new items
- Items and cheats now available
- New outfits now available (region-specific outfit will be available soon)
- Rank 1 coupons now available
UI Improvements
- Added a new background, Dusk
- Players can now swap between a 2 column and 3 column view when opening crates.
- Added 3D touch firing options for iOS.
- Results screen: added a performance chart, daily reward limits are now shown.