New ‘PUBG’ Map Releases on Console Test Servers

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ latest console update has brought the new Vikendi snow map to the game’s test servers.

Following the release of the Vikendi map on the PC after it spent time on that platform’s test servers, the newest map has been released on both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. Xbox One players will already be familiar with the Public Test Servers feature that lets console players test out new changes before they go live for everyone, but for PUBG players on the PlayStation 4 who are now playing the newly-released game, they can also take part in the tests for free assuming they own a copy of the game.

“The PTS (Public Test Server) is a separate PUBG server that is free for anyone who already owns a copy of PUBG,” PUBG Corp.’s patch notes for the PlayStation 4 version said. “The purpose of the test server is not just to provide a preview of upcoming features, but to find the issues we need to solve so we can work on the fix as soon as possible.”

PUBG owners will see the PTS servers download as a separate product, and when that download is complete, they can access the PTS client to try out the new Vikendi map. It’s a place where players can throw snowballs and track enemy movement from their footprints in the snow, those features and more detailed through the game’s patch notes for the PTS update.

Vikendi is now available for testing on console PTS! For instructions on how to access the PTS and the full update patch notes, see below. Xbox One: //t.co/BdBaJphK68 PS4: //t.co/Sp5FBEhDuB pic.twitter.com/0IeRYy1L46 — PUBG (@PUBG) December 21, 2018

Vikendi Gameplay

Vikendi is 6x6km map. The gameplay of Vikendi is quicker than Erangel and Miramar, but offers an arguably more tactical experience than Sanhok.

Players can throw snowballs while waiting to board the plane in the starting area

Vehicles will be more slippery in snow or icy areas. Acceleration on icy terrain is slow and you lose more general vehicle control as you speed up

Footprints and vehicle tracks will appear as players travel in snow-covered areas. Keep an eye out! These are great to help identify if enemies have passed by recently

Keep in mind that footprints and tracks in the snow don’t stay around forever!

The new Vikendi map and all the other features bundled into the latest PTS update will stay on those console servers for a while before they head to live servers, but PUBG owners can test them now by navigating to the PTS client.