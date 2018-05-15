PUBG North America Qualifier Details Revealed

The PlayerUnknown’s Underground (PUBG) Global Invitational for 2018 was announced a few weeks ago, and those vying for that coveted chicken dinner have a lot of action to look forward to with 2 million dollars on the line! That, and those bragging rights! For those looking for even more tourney action, Bluehole excitedly announced the PGI North America Qualifier and how to get in on the action!
“Beginning May 24th, 320 teams from North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico) will battle to become one of the three teams to represent NA at PGI 2018. The NA PGI Qualifier has its own prize pool as well, splitting $150,000 between the top 20 teams,” said Bluehole in a recent announcement on the game’s Steam page.
You can check out the full schedule below, but don’t forget to sign your team up through this link here to personally participate!
ONLINE QUALIFIERS SCHEDULE
Takes place in online custom server lobbies hosted on the official PUBG tournament server.
ROUND 1 – May 24 – 320 teams compete, split up into 16 lobbies of 20 teams each. After playing four matches, the top 10 teams from each lobby will advance to the second round.
ROUND 2 – May 25 – 160 teams compete, split up into eight lobbies of 20 teams each. After playing four matches, the top 10 teams from each lobby will advance to the third round.
ROUND 3 – May 26 & 27 – 80 teams compete, split up into four lobbies of 20 teams each. After playing eight matches across two days, the top five teams from each lobby will advance to the qualifiers finals in Burbank.
Starting with ROUND 3, various PGI North America Qualifier matches will be officially hosted for viewers on Twitch and our YouTube channel.
QUALIFIER FINALS SCHEDULE
Takes place live in Burbank, CA
FINAL ROUND – June 22–24 – 20 teams compete in 12 matches across three days. The top three teams will advance to the PUBG Global Invitational 2018 in Berlin.
The top 20 teams will also earn prize money based on their performance in the final round.
PRIZE POOL BREAKDOWN
1st – $32,000
2nd – $24,000
3rd – $18,000
4th – $12,000
5th – 6th – $8,000
7th – 8th – $6,000
9th – 12th – $4,000
13th – 16th – $3,000
17th – 20th – $2,000
POINT SYSTEM (EACH MATCH)
Each kill is worth 15 points. Points are also awarded based on placement:
1st – 500 Points
2nd – 410 Points
3rd – 345 Points
4th – 295 Points
5th – 250 Points
6th – 210 Points
7th – 175 Points
8th – 145 Points
9th – 120 Points
10th – 100 Points
11th – 80 Points
12th – 65 Points
13th – 50 Points
14th – 40 Points
15th – 30 Points
16th – 20 Points
17th – 15 Points
18th – 10 Points
19th – 5 Points
20th – 0 Points
ADDITIONAL RULES
- The roster must consist of at least two players from North America (United States, Canada, or Mexico).
- Players are not able to participate in more than one PGI Qualifier—if you’re playing in the EU Qualifiers, you can’t also play in the NA Qualifiers.
- You may only participate in the tournament if all players on your roster are 18 years of age or older