PUBG North America Qualifier Details Revealed

The PlayerUnknown’s Underground (PUBG) Global Invitational for 2018 was announced a few weeks ago, and those vying for that coveted chicken dinner have a lot of action to look forward to with 2 million dollars on the line! That, and those bragging rights! For those looking for even more tourney action, Bluehole excitedly announced the PGI North America Qualifier and how to get in on the action!

“Beginning May 24th, 320 teams from North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico) will battle to become one of the three teams to represent NA at PGI 2018. The NA PGI Qualifier has its own prize pool as well, splitting $150,000 between the top 20 teams,” said Bluehole in a recent announcement on the game’s Steam page.

You can check out the full schedule below, but don’t forget to sign your team up through this link here to personally participate!

ONLINE QUALIFIERS SCHEDULE



Takes place in online custom server lobbies hosted on the official PUBG tournament server.

ROUND 1 – May 24 – 320 teams compete, split up into 16 lobbies of 20 teams each. After playing four matches, the top 10 teams from each lobby will advance to the second round.

ROUND 2 – May 25 – 160 teams compete, split up into eight lobbies of 20 teams each. After playing four matches, the top 10 teams from each lobby will advance to the third round.

ROUND 3 – May 26 & 27 – 80 teams compete, split up into four lobbies of 20 teams each. After playing eight matches across two days, the top five teams from each lobby will advance to the qualifiers finals in Burbank.

Starting with ROUND 3, various PGI North America Qualifier matches will be officially hosted for viewers on Twitch and our YouTube channel.

QUALIFIER FINALS SCHEDULE



Takes place live in Burbank, CA

FINAL ROUND – June 22–24 – 20 teams compete in 12 matches across three days. The top three teams will advance to the PUBG Global Invitational 2018 in Berlin.

The top 20 teams will also earn prize money based on their performance in the final round.

PRIZE POOL BREAKDOWN

1st – $32,000

2nd – $24,000

3rd – $18,000

4th – $12,000

5th – 6th – $8,000

7th – 8th – $6,000

9th – 12th – $4,000

13th – 16th – $3,000

17th – 20th – $2,000

POINT SYSTEM (EACH MATCH)

Each kill is worth 15 points. Points are also awarded based on placement:

1st – 500 Points

2nd – 410 Points

3rd – 345 Points

4th – 295 Points

5th – 250 Points

6th – 210 Points

7th – 175 Points

8th – 145 Points

9th – 120 Points

10th – 100 Points

11th – 80 Points

12th – 65 Points

13th – 50 Points

14th – 40 Points

15th – 30 Points

16th – 20 Points

17th – 15 Points

18th – 10 Points

19th – 5 Points

20th – 0 Points

ADDITIONAL RULES