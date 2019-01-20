‘PUBG’ Teases an “Awesome Patch” and Night Mode for Vikendi

Night is coming to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ new Vikendi map with an “awesome patch” also releasing soon for players to test new content.

PlayerUnknown, the creator of PUBG, teased followers with a tweet about the patch and Vikendi’s changes without giving any insight into what’ll be included in that update. An image shared did lead players to assume that night mode was coming to Vikendi along with another vehicle spotted in the map that some people might’ve overlooked if they were only focused on the night mode aspect.

We have an awesome patch coming to the PC Test Servers next week and I can’t wait to share it with you all. For now, here’s a look at some of the new additions coming to Vikendi! pic.twitter.com/mKj2YU3ReX — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 19, 2019

Amid discussions about whether or not this teaser actually meant night mode was coming, a PUBG community manager stepped in to confirm the release and clarify that it was called “Moonlight Mode” for Vikendi and is slightly different from a traditional night mode.

“Snow Bike and Moonlight Mode for Vikendi!” the PUBG community manager said. “It’s not pitch black, it’s not the deep.. deep of night. But don’t get me wrong, it’s dark and significantly changes gameplay. It’s a pretty awesome experience, really enjoyed testing it and I think you’re all going to love it.”

Elaborating on the changes in another comment, the community manager said the map’s lighting had been changed and called it a “pretty unique experience compared to standard weather types” and not a simple change to the map’s skybox.

As for the patch notes related to that “awesome patch” planned for PUBG’s test servers, the notes are expected to be released sometime this week. Players within the comments had their own suggestions for what should be included in the patch notes, but what’s actually in them remains to be seen until they’re released.

PUBG’s snow map is currently fully available on the PC platform and is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this week on January 22nd, so perhaps those console players won’t have to wait long to enjoy the Moonlight Mode alongside PC players.