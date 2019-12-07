PUBG Celebrates One Year on the PS4 With Free Skins

Believe it or not, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has already been out for a year on the PlayStation 4. The game released there on December 7, 2018, and has been getting updates on the live servers and test servers alongside the Xbox One and PC versions since then. To commemorate the game’s one-year anniversary on Sony’s platform, PUBG Corp. is giving away some free skins for players to outfit their characters with as well as a one-year skin for the SCAR-L.

As a very meta giveaway, the free skins being given away to PlayStation 4 players consist of a male and female variant for the PlayerUnknown set. This is the trench coat-wearing, bandana-sporting mascot of the game that’s seen so often in the advertising alongside the helmeted guy who wears a tie and gloves.

PUBG Corp. previewed these two skins on Twitter to show PlayStation 4 players what they have waiting for them. A post on the PUBG site gave a better look at all the free skins and told players how they can redeem their gifts.

#PUBG is 1 year old on @playstation and we’re celebrating with free skins! This week, #PS4 players can login and claim the PLAYERUNKNOWN costume set. Act fast, this set goes away on December 9th at 3:59PM PST. Thank you for an amazing first year! https://t.co/5kDTCIHo9S pic.twitter.com/hJLpCtB4N3 — PUBG (@PUBG) December 7, 2019

“On December 7, 2018, we launched PUBG on PlayStation 4,” the post began. “It was a huge effort across the entire team at PUBG, and it’s hard to believe that one year has already flown by. We are so thankful for the love and support that we have received from our PS4 community, and to commemorate this past year of all of YOUR amazing plays, frags, and chicken dinners, we have a special login event prepared for you.”

The one-year SCAR-L skin is also available for free for all PlayStation 4 users, a skin which is black and yellow and says “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!” on the side. It’s the same skin that PC and Xbox One players got after the game had been out for one year on those platforms.

The timeframes for redeeming these to gifts differ depending on which one you want, but you can go ahead and get the PlayerUnknown set now. It’s available as of December 5th and will be available until December 9th at which point the SCAR-L skin will also be available. That weapon skin will then be available until January 9th, so you’ve got a full month to redeem that one.