PUBG ‘Welcome to Sanhok’ Video Celebrates New Map Coming Next Week, Patch Notes

It’s time, Steam players! If you missed out on any of the testing periods for the tropical new map coming soon to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, there’s good news! The full map, tweaks and all, is droppin’ live on June 22 and the celebrate – the team released a stunning new video to show off what chicken dinner lovers have in store! Check it out above!

In addition to the new video, we’ve also got a new patch and it, predictably, is a doozy with so much new content! New weapons, looks, UI changes, and tons more. For everything that’s new, and different, check out the official patch notes below as per their Steam page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Map

Added a new map: Sanhok (pronounced “sah-nok”)



Sanhok is 4km x 4km map (one fourth the size of Erangel or Miramar). Although games tend to end a little more quickly on this tiny island, battles are still massive. Every game still features 100 players.

Certain settings have been customized specifically for Sanhok to better fit its unique design. Details are below.

Performance

Faraway players and vehicles aren’t rendered the same way on Sanhok, resulting in some server performance improvements.

Gameplay

Weather in Sanhok changes dynamically. Players can throw apples while waiting to board the plane in the in-game lobby.

Redzone

The redzone is smaller and shorter-lasting on Sanhok. The center of the redzone appears outside of the playzone (the white circle). This means players are more at risk when outside of the playzone.

Bluezone

Bluezone on Sanhok has shorter waiting times and longer travel times. The bluezone is also dynamic. It checks remaining player numbers before deciding the next circle, adjusting the waiting time and travel time accordingly (this doesn’t affect circle size).

Spawn Balance

The item spawn rules have been customized on Sanhok to get you equipped for battle faster.

ARs, SMGs, and DMRs are spawned more often. The total item spawn rate has been increased 5% compared to that found in the fourth round of Sanhok testing. 8x scopes and 15x scopes don’t spawn on Sanhok. However, they may still be obtained from care packages.



Introduction to Sanhok’s locales:

Cave – Here you’ll find an abandoned archaeological site, located in the heart of a seaside cave. Parachute in through the open top for access to the best loot and a boat for a quick escape.

Ruins – Only the most daring players will brave these claustrophobic chambers. The Ruins reward those who survive the close-quarters combat with all the loot they can carry. Drop onto the roof to storm the temple from above, or sneak in through the ground-level tunnels.

Paradise Resort – Welcome to Paradise, Sanhok’s finest (and only) luxury resort. This compound has it all: cross-courtyard sightlines for snipers, thrilling room-to-room breaches for shotgun specialists, and mid-ranged corridors that are perfect for honing your SMG skills. Checkout is at 11:00.

Training Center – Measure yourself against the best of the best in this abandoned training facility. Survive a tactical obstacle course to get loaded up with loot. Either get good or die trying.

Quarry – This flooded limestone quarry is a both a visual, and tactical departure from the lush, green wilds of Sanhok. With few trees for cover, you’ll have to push from mound to mound, looting and hunting while vulnerable to players on the rim of the quarry.

Docks – Explore cargo ships filled with loot in this out-of-the way drop, located in the Southeast corner of Sanhok. With plenty of opportunities for mid-range to CQC encounters, this is a terrific drop for newer players hoping to get their bearings, farm up, and escape!

Roads – Some areas in Sanhok are now paved with old concrete roads. Watch out for campers and use these to outrace the blue zone!

Performance

We’ve optimized the way servers handle many nearby objects to improve performance. This includes optimizations for:



Characters models

Vehicles

Weapons

Added advertisement banners for PGI (PUBG Global Invitational) to buildings, billboards, and the default parachute skin on Erangel and Miramar

The Bengal Tiger parachute skin is unchanged and when equipped will replace the default skin

Items

Added the QBZ, a Sanhok-exclusive weapon



The QBZ is an AR that uses 5.56mm rounds. It can hold 30 rounds per magazine, and can be extended to 40 rounds.

The QBZ replaces the SCAR-L in Sanhok’s item spawn pool (meaning the SCAR-L no longer spawns on Sanhok). The QBZ spawns about 1.4x as often as the SCAR-L used to spawn on Sanhok.

Gameplay/UI

Accuracy modifiers applied from moving, changing movement stances or aiming modes are no longer applied instantly.

This means that for example, when aiming down the sight, you won’t gain the full accuracy improvements from ADS until your sights are aligned.



The winning player or team will now be given approximately 8 seconds to celebrate their victory before the match ends and results are displayed.

Spectators can also watch the winning player or team celebrate.



With three maps now in the game, you’ll choose between two “playlists” instead of two maps.

The Battle Royale playlist contains both Erangel and Miramar. Selecting it will randomly drop you into one of the two.

The Mini Royale playlist contains only Sanhok for now.

Select both playlists to be randomly dropped into one of the three maps currently in the game.

Many game UI elements have been updated

The friend list UI has been updated Leaderboard and Replay UI has been improved Pop ups in the lobby and game sessions have been visually enhanced. Pop up window showing matchmaking status has been improved In-game UI elements such as inventory, map, results window have been improved

Improved the in-game minimap

The mini map now dynamically zooms in or out depending on the character’s movement speed, enhancing your ability to see what’s around you.

The ‘Minimap Dynamic Zoom’ option can be turned on/off in the options menu. The minimap can now be expanded

Minimap expansion can be toggled on/off using the ‘N’ key To improve visibility of the Blue Zone in the map, areas under the Blue Zone are now colored blue



The Blue Zone indicator bar located above the minimap has been improved

Added universal scope sensitivity setting, with the ability to individually set scope sensitivities if desired.

Sensitivity levels now apply properly for scopes with a variable zoom.

A new option to adjust crosshair color using RGBA values has been added under the options menu

The loading screen has been modified to display game-related tips

Plane engine sound volume when beginning the match has been decreased

The volume of sounds made by bodies of water (oceans, rivers) has been decreased

Care package plane’s volume attenuation curve is now steeper. This means the distance at which the plane can be heard is the same, but the distance at which the plane’s maximum sound can be heard has been decreased

The sound effect made when throwables impact water has been improved

All weapon sounds have been remastered for better quality

Excessive boost effect in low frequency range has been adjusted.



Aviator crate is now included in weekly random crates, its drop rate has been updated.

Aviator: 20% Eguinox: 15% Triumph: 10% Raider: 15% Fever: 2.5% Militia: 15% Biker: 10% Desperado: 2.5% Survivor: 5% Wander: 5%



We’ve improved visual effects when bullets strike ground or water

The splash effect shown when throwables impact water has been made more realistic.