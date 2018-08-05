PUBG Has a Smoke Grenade-Riding Bug

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has a strange bug that allows players to ride smoke grenades down to safety if you can manage to successfully land on it.

The bug seems to have introduced itself in the game’s latest patch for the test servers and therefore hasn’t been reproducible on the game’s live servers. Redditor kowzzzz (via VG247) shared evidence of the bug in the gif below that shows the player tossing a smoke grenade up in the air before the smoke grenade fell to the ground, bounced off, and took the player with it.

According to the player’s gif that reproduced the bug, it appears that the smoke grenade will glitch right through the player and bounce off the ground beneath them. Upon bouncing off the ground, it’ll recognize that the player is on top of it but will treat them as weightless and take them off the ground. The player hit a building in the gif to stop the grenade’s trajectory, but it looks as though you can just keep on travelling as far as the grenade will take you.

When asked about how many times a trick like this would take to reproduce, kowzzz said that it only took two and described how to pull it off. The player also said that you don’t have to jump at all to use the bug while adding that it doesn’t look like it can be done on live servers.

“Two, you just need to throw it straight up in the air and be on a surface that is slightly slanted,” the player said when asked how many tries it took. “Sometimes it doesn’t work if the angle is too extreme. Don’t even have to jump, for whatever reason it passes through your body and when it bounces it places you on top of it. Test server only btw, don’t think it works on live.”

The bug seems to have appeared when the latest update hit the test servers, an update that revamped bullet penetration and more. You can see details on that headline change below along with the full notes seen here.