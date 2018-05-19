PUBG Update Focuses on Balance Tweaks and Bug Fixes

With a third map on the horizon for the Steam version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the PUBG crew has a lot of fixes and optimization tweaks that need to be done first so that the game is ready. The team over at Bluehole are working on just that while taking in fan feedback about recent balance changes, while implementing a few new alterations into the popular battle royale game as well.

“We’re keeping a close eye on statistics and the feedback you’re sharing with us regarding these balance changes,” mentioned the developer team during a recent Steam update. “Based on what we’ve seen so far we’re exploring tweaks to the M16A4 that will come in a later update. Additionally, we’re considering adjusting drop rates for weapons, so please keep sharing your feedback with us.”

FPS drops were also a huge priority for the team as well, which has been addressed in the patch notes below, and will continue to be addressed in future updates. To see what’s new, and what’s different, check out the full update below:

Both the Lightweight Grip and Half Grip can now be attached to the Vector.

Some minor weapon balance adjustments:

First shot from the M16A4 now has less recoil. Decreased the spread of shotgun pellets. Shotgun chokes and duckbills are now less effective at decreasing spread (so the effective spread for a shotgun with a choke or duckbill will be similar to before)



CUSTOMIZATION > GEAR tab has been added. Go here to equip parachute skins.

Tooltips for weapon attachments have been edited to make them more intuitive.

Added support for Ukrainian. Thank you to all the Ukrainian players who participated in the translation process!

Game lobby now supports multiple languages.

Multiple languages will be applied to various lobby components such as lobby menus (Play, Customization, Store, etc.), the options menu, and crates 19 different languages are supported



Fixed an issue where certain buildings in Miramar were shown with default textures

Fixed some walls in Miramar that could be partially passed through

Removed the white mark that appeared alongside the aircraft icon on the minimap

Scope reticle settings should no longer reset when weapons are dropped and picked up again

We’ve improved the holographic sight’s reticle. It’s now the same size as a character silhouette seen from 100m away

Certain animations on the buggy and minibus have been fixed

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused characters to sit at odd angles if entering into vehicles from a prone position on a sloped surface

Fixed an issue causing red dot and holo sight reticles to get smaller and blurry when swapping weapons

“Damage-received” sounds should no longer play after winning a game

A new crate (Aviator Crate) with new outfits has been added. Find it in the STORE menu

Aviator Crate requires an Aviator Key to be opened

TEST SERVER ONLY: For testing purposes, we will provide 100K BP, 20x Weapon Skin Keys, 20x Early Bird Keys, 20x Aviator Keys, and 10x Aviator Crates to all test accounts.