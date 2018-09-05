‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Update Adds a New Weapon, Vehicle

A new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update has been released on the test servers that adds another weapon and vehicle to the PC version.

Update 21 for the PC edition of PUBG is a big one with the new weapon and vehicle being just part of what’s included. A Training Mode that allows people to play around with these new tools was also implemented alongside other new features and bugfixes.

“We’ve got a big update for you all today!” the PUBG announcement that shared the patch notes said. “Alongside additional FIX PUBG progress, we’re releasing the heavily requested Training Mode, the brand new MK47 Mutant, the already fan-favorite Tukshai vehicle for Sanhok, and the new Laser Sight attachment. On top of that, we’re introducing a brand new rewards system just for playing PUBG and completing missions, the reintroduction of an updated marker system, on-screen network information, and much more.”

PC Patch #21 is now available on Test Servers. ➡️ Try out the new 2×2 Training Mode map!

➡️ Tukshai vehicle now appears exclusively on Sanhok

➡️ MK47 Mutant 7.62mm AR added to all maps

➡️ New Supply System to earn rewards

The new assault rifle called the MK47 Mutant can be found throughout the game’s various maps including Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. With two different firing modes and a variety of attachments able to be used with the gun, the MK47 Mutant was described as having the following features.

MK47 Mutant can be acquired on all maps (Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok) through world spawn

MK47 Mutant is an AR weapon using 7.62mm bullets and has a 20 round capacity, which can be upgraded to 30 rounds with an extended magazine.

The Mutant has 2 firing modes: single shot and 2-round burst

Almost all types of attachments can be used with the MK47, but it has no stock slot

While the gun isn’t limited to one particular map, the new vehicle called the Tukshai is. You can only find that three-seater vehicle on the Sanhok map with this new vehicle replacing the UAZ, Dacia and Minibus. It’s slower than the other vehicles that it replaces, but the PUBG patch notes said that it fits better with the Sanhok map.

To test these new items and more out before heading into a real game, you can try them in small Training Mode map. An option for the mode will now be found in the lobby that drops players into a 2×2 map with up to 20 players taking part in each instance of the Training Lobby. The total play time is 30 minutes to allow for enough testing, and while you can be damaged, players can’t drop below one HP.

The latest update has now been released on the test servers for players to try these new features and more.