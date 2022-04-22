PUBG Update Reverts One Map and Adds a New Weapon

✖

The latest PUBG: Battlegrounds update is out now, and with the release of Update 17.1 comes a new weapon for players to use as well as an old version of an existing map. That new weapon is the ACE32 which has been added for players to use in every map, an assault rifle which Krafton said is intended to bolster the number of full-auto 7.62mm weapons. As those who've been following along with past previews of this update will already know, too, Sanhok's been reverted back to its old form in response to feedback from players.

Sanhok's revert was talked about previously with the developers providing a detailed explanation as to why these changes were being made. While Sanhok's been updated over time since it was first added years ago, the devs have "decided to revert Sanhok to its original appearance" and start fresh on updating it. That means that memorable points of interest from before including the lobster-shaped Bootcamp building and other locations have returned, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for them. With this revert now live, it's also worth pointing out that the Jammer Pack, Decoy Grenade, and Loot Truck have all been removed from Sanhok.

As for the new ACE32, Krafton offered another explanation for that gun's existence in PUBG.

"Players seem to struggle mastering recoil control to use the powerful 7.62mm Assault Rifles (AR)," Krafton said. "So to relieve some of that stress, we are excited to introduce a relatively simple 7.62mm AR boasting high stability (low recoil), the ACE32! As our current AR weapon pool seemed to lack the number of 7.62mm weapons capable of firing full-auto mode compared to the 5.56mms, we've decided to release an attachment-friendly 7.62mm weapon anticipated to be easier to tame than the Beryl M762."

This weapon takes up a primary weapon slot and will be available in Normal Matches, Ranked Matches, Custom Matches, Sandbox Mode (PC), and the Training Mode. It's capable of single-fire or full-auto modes and does 43 damage, Krafton said.

PUBG's latest update with these two new features is live now, and you can check out the full patch notes here to see what else has changed.