PUBG Update Changes Map Back to Original Version

PUBG: Battlegrounds’ Update 17 is approaching soon with the developers planning to implement parts of their 2022 roadmap in this next update. Part of that will come in the form of a new map update – or rather a map revert, in this case – that’ll see Sanhok rewound back to its original version prior to the remastering it got in Season 8. A list of changes planned for Sanhok was shared as part of the patch notes for Update 17 with the developers committed to “continuously discussing various methods on improving Sanhok moving forward.”

Referred to as the “Sanhok Rollback” in the dev plans shared recently, the revert is an attempt to acknowledge something fans have “been pretty vocal about,” the devs said. The patch notes for the next update talked about the plans for the map that’ll revert once more the first small map PUBG received.

“As you may have already heard from our 2022 Dev Plan, Sanhok’s appearance of when it was first released – yes, with Bootcamp’s lobster-shaped building, Docks, Ruins, Quarry, and the original blue-and-green jungle theme – will be making its comeback this update,” the patch notes said. “Both big and small changes were made to the overgrown paradise throughout many past updates with the efforts of creating balanced gameplay and an even better map theme, but our continuous monitor of our players’ voices has made us realize the reworked Sanhok was not producing the anticipated, positive gameplay experience.”

As the comments from the developer mentioned, the Bootcamp, Ruins, Docks, Quarry, Bhan, Mongnai, Cave, Mountain, River, Pai Nan, Khao, Sahmee, and Kampong locations specifically will all either go through changes to revert them to their original forms or will be brought back entirely.

Going back to the original version of the map also means that some features will be removed, too. This means things like the Jammer Pack, Loot Truck, 40mm Smoke Grenade, Panzerfaust, C4, Spotter Scope, Mountain Bike, and more will all be taken away.

The patch notes concluded talks about Sanhok by saying we’ll see more changes in the future as the devs continue to work on the map.

“Therefore, even if it is undeniably sad to say goodbye to a longtime feature, we have decided to revert Sanhok to its original appearance and work on making it better by starting from the very beginning,” the notes said. “We are of course continuously discussing various methods on improving Sanhok moving forward.”