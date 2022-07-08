PUBG Update Adding New PS5, Xbox Series X Graphics Options

Those playing PUBG: Battlegrounds on the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X|S consoles got some good news this week: Those versions of the game are getting some expanded graphics options. Some of these settings do extend to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems as well as their upgrades, but the main draw of the update will be the wider array of customizations present on the newer consoles.

Over in the patch notes for the next update – the same one that's dropping a new map for players to explore – the new graphics settings were listed towards the bottom of the blog post. The PUBG team first established that those on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 Pro systems will soon be able to choose between fast approximate anti-aliasing and temporal anti-aliasing options before listing the additional graphics options found below:

Xbox Series X

60 FPS

4K

FXAA ↔ TAA

Xbox Series S

60 FPS

FHD

FXAA

Xbox One X

"Resolution Priority" Option

30 FPS



4K



FXAA ↔ TAA

"Framerate Priority" Option

60 FPS



FHD



FXAA ↔ TAA

Xbox One/One S

30 FPS

FHD

FXAA

PlayStation 5

4K Monitor



60 FPS



QHD



FXAA ↔ TAA

Non-4K Monitor

60 FPS



FHD



FXAA ↔ TAA

PlayStation 4 Pro

"Resolution Priority" Option

This option is displayed on 4K supported monitors but not on non-supported monitors.



30 FPS



QHD



FXAA ↔ TAA

"Frame Priority" Option

This option is displayed on 4K supported monitors but not on non-supported monitors.



60 FPS



FHD



FXAA ↔ TAA

PlayStation 4/4 Slim

For those wondering why the settings differ so much between the platforms, the PUBG team reminded players of a previous discussion about the topic share in April and said that it's established max FPS and resolution options to maintain stability across different systems.

"There is a potential stability issue in delivering the same level of graphics that many players expect on all console devices," the PUBG team said. "Therefore, we've provided different maximum framerate and resolution options per console device to provide stable gameplay."

This update will come to Xbox and PlayStation consoles on July 20th.