PUBG Is Updating Its Shotguns and Adding a New Weapon

Another PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update has arrived on the test servers with a new weapon called the “DBS” and sweeping changes to the rest of the game’s shotguns. The DBS itself is a shotgun and features two barrels for twice the firepower. It’s a weapon that’s only limited to Care Packages though, so while finding it might not be as simple as picking up another shotgun, it looks like it’s got the power to make sure you hang on to it.
PUBG’s patch notes for the latest update detailed everything that’s changing on the test servers ahead of the patch’s live released. You’ll find that the start of the patch notes is filled with discussions of a new Survival Mastery system along with other changes. Those were revealed not long ago, and you can refresh yourself here if you’re unfamiliar with the plans.
Videos by ComicBook.com
To see what’s in store for the rest of the patch, you can find the official notes here. Everything pertaining to the new shotgun and the rest of the shotgun changes can be found below.
New Weapon: DBS
- The DBS is a double barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun that can only be initially obtained from Care Packages.
- DBS has two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds.
- Thanks to those combined firing mechanics, DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span.
- Upper rail of the gun allows a Holographic, Red Dot Sight, and 2x to 6x Scopes.
- Maximum effective range to deal damage with the DBS is 100 m.
Gameplay
- Improved shotgun consistency
- Hit probability increased, especially in medium shotgun range
- Damage drop-off over distance increased
- Minimum per pellet damage within effective range of each shotgun increased to 4
- Except the Sawed-Off, which is 3
- All shotguns fire 9 pellets total per round
- Adjusted shotgun balance
- All shotgun pellets now use more realistic ballistic curves (speed decrease over time)
- All shotguns had their recoil effects updated
- Damage multiplier changes
- Headshot: From 1.5 to 1.2
- Torso: From 1.0 to 0.9
- S686
- Maximum effective range set to 80 m
- Increased reload speed by 20%
- S1897
- Maximum effective range set to 80 m
- Pump action speed increased by 20%
- Pump action will no longer temporarily un-ADS the player
- Sawed-Off
- Maximum effective range set to 80 m
- Maximum increased probability range set to 50 m
- Increased number of pellets fired to 9
- Decreased damage per pellet from 22 to 20
- Duckbill attachment: Pellet spread multiplier increased from 0.8 to 1.0