PUBG Is Updating Its Shotguns and Adding a New Weapon

Another PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update has arrived on the test servers with a new weapon called the “DBS” and sweeping changes to the rest of the game’s shotguns. The DBS itself is a shotgun and features two barrels for twice the firepower. It’s a weapon that’s only limited to Care Packages though, so while finding it might not be as simple as picking up another shotgun, it looks like it’s got the power to make sure you hang on to it.

PUBG’s patch notes for the latest update detailed everything that’s changing on the test servers ahead of the patch’s live released. You’ll find that the start of the patch notes is filled with discussions of a new Survival Mastery system along with other changes. Those were revealed not long ago, and you can refresh yourself here if you’re unfamiliar with the plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To see what’s in store for the rest of the patch, you can find the official notes here. Everything pertaining to the new shotgun and the rest of the shotgun changes can be found below.

New Weapon: DBS

The DBS is a double barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun that can only be initially obtained from Care Packages.

DBS has two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds. Thanks to those combined firing mechanics, DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span.

Upper rail of the gun allows a Holographic, Red Dot Sight, and 2x to 6x Scopes.

Maximum effective range to deal damage with the DBS is 100 m.

Gameplay