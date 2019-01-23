‘PUBG’: New Snow-Capped Vikendi Map Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds wasn’t the first to bring the battle royale genre to gaming, but it was a huge trend setter. Though other studios have come forward to join PUBG in its online gaming, the Bluehole inc title continues to be a favorite among many. For those playing this high-intensity PvP adventure on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, there’s even more to enjoy because the latest map is now available on console!

The Vikendi map brings its snowy terrains to the world of battle royale in a big way and it’s even better now that it’s no longer a PC exclusive.

“The map brings a fresh, snowy terrain to the forefront of the action-packed battle royale experience,” the studio tells us in a recent press statement. “The most technically advanced map in PUBG, Vikendi offers players a diversity of gameplay opportunities, requiring a quicker pace than Erangel and Miramar, but a more tactical approach than Sanhok. The map will introduce players to two exclusive items, the G36C Assault Rifle (which replaces the SCAR-L on Vikendi) and the Snowmobile to navigate its icy terrain.”

Players can also up the challenge a bit with the Survivor Pass, a way not dissimilar to Fortnite’s Battle Bass. The new feature offers exclusive missions players can take on in an effort to earn — or buy — unique rewards. For those interested in taking their PUBG experience to the next level, the Survivor Pass is available for $9.99!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. For more about the game itself:

“PUBG is a battle-royale shooter where 100 players drop into a map and fight for survival. It’s a game of life or death as you explore and loot the map for weapons and armor. Internet and PlayStation Plus are required to play on PS4. Be the last one standing to achieve the elusive Chicken Dinner – bragging rights included.”

Are you excited for the new map? What else do you hope to see from the team in the future? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.