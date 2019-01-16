‘PUBG’ to Release Vikendi Map on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Next Week

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ newest map is moving away from the testing grounds and is coming to the live servers of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles next week, PUBG Corp. revealed.

The developer of the battle royale game announced the console release of the new map in a post shared recently where it was confirmed that January 22nd would be the day players can expect the snow-covered map to make its live-server debut. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players have been able to experience the map on the Public Test Servers for close to a month now, so they’ll have an advantage over others who have never seen it before, but PUBG Corp. is trying to prepare everyone for the map regardless.

“Of all the Battlegrounds in the world, none are quite as dangerous as Vikendi,” PUBG Corp.’s announcement about the Vikendi map’s release said. “A 6km island blanketed in snow and bathed in the Aurora Borealis, is it as harsh as it is beautiful. Yet before it was a Battleground, Vikendi thrived as a space exploration hub, a tourist attraction, and to some, a quiet place to call home.”

As the trailer and descriptions above suggest, Vikendi’s filled with snow, but players can use that to their advantage as well by tracking their enemies’ movements. Gameplay on this map is described as being “quicker than Erangel and Miramar” but it “offers an arguably more tactical experience than Sanhok.” Vehicles are still part of this map with snowmobiles being one of the newest additions to the game, but those vehicles don’t have nearly as much traction as they would on other battlegrounds due to the terrain. Before they’re riding around on these vehicles and shooting at each other, players can also lob snowballs at their enemies in the pre-game lobby.

ICYMI Vikendi is coming to Console Live Servers on January 22nd! //t.co/HMeTqYM0LJ pic.twitter.com/3WXHMEqBIF — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 15, 2019

PUBG Corp. offered some tips not long ago for how players can better survive Vikendi and avoid the most contested areas until they get their footing in the snow. The announcement of the map’s console release also went over many of the different locations players will find to give them an idea of what Vikendi’s layout is like.

PUBG’s Vikendi map is currently scheduled to be released for free on January 22nd for anyone who owns the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.