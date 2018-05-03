Gaming

PUBG’s War Mode: Desert Knights Event Revealed, Limited Time Only

Now that the team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has added Event Modes, much like Fortnite’s LTMs, players of the chicken-flavored battle royale title have had even more of a reason to squad up and get into the game. With several very successful events under the game’s belt thus far, it’s time for something a little different. Yes, different from the raining armored cars in the previous War Mode.

“This time around you’ll enlist in one of 10 five-man squads and battle it out on Miramar,” opens up the team at PUBG Corp. “As before, you’ll respawn in a plane after every death. The first team to get 200 points wins.”

Below is everything you need to know about the new event that starts today:

Event Schedule:

STARTS: May 3, 7pm PST / May 4, 4am CEST / May 4, 11am KST
ENDS: May 6, 7pm PST / May 7, 4am CEST / May 7, 11am KST

Available Queues:

5-Man Squads on Miramar (All Regions)
NA/EU/AS/SEA/OC/SA: TPP & FPP
KR/JP: TPP

War Mode Rules:

  • All players are grouped up in teams of five. Each game will have a maximum of 50 players (up to ten full teams).
  • Immediately after the plane gets into the air, the safe zone is visible on the map.
  • The safe zone is small—but slightly larger than the previous iteration of War Mode—and never closes in or changes location throughout the duration of the game.
  • Getting kills and knocks (when your opponent is “down but not out”) earns points for your team. The first team to get 200 points wins.
    • Kill: +3 points
    • Knocks: +1 point
    • Own Team Kill / Own Team Knock: -5 points
  • If no team reaches 200 points before the 15-minute time limit, the team with the highest score will be declared the winner.
  • Each time you’re killed, you’ll respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds.

Loadouts, Loot, and Care Packages:

This time around, players spawn with top-tier equipment that’s normally found only in care packages. This includes:

  • One random care package weapon (AWM, M24, Mk14, M249, Groza, or AUG)
  • A level three vest
  • A level three helmet
  • Two grenades

Other Event Rules:

  • Weather is locked at sunset.
  • Bleedout damage when knocked is increased.
  • Reviving knocked teammates takes only two seconds.
  • You can invite up to four players from your friends list to your party before
  • jumping into game. Any remaining open team slots will be filled by the auto-
  • matching system.
  • Care package drops are disabled.
  • Killer spectating is disabled.
  • Redzone is disabled.
