PUBG’s War Mode: Desert Knights Event Revealed, Limited Time Only

Now that the team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has added Event Modes, much like Fortnite’s LTMs, players of the chicken-flavored battle royale title have had even more of a reason to squad up and get into the game. With several very successful events under the game’s belt thus far, it’s time for something a little different. Yes, different from the raining armored cars in the previous War Mode.

“This time around you’ll enlist in one of 10 five-man squads and battle it out on Miramar,” opens up the team at PUBG Corp. “As before, you’ll respawn in a plane after every death. The first team to get 200 points wins.”

Below is everything you need to know about the new event that starts today:

Event Schedule:

STARTS: May 3, 7pm PST / May 4, 4am CEST / May 4, 11am KST

ENDS: May 6, 7pm PST / May 7, 4am CEST / May 7, 11am KST

Available Queues:

5-Man Squads on Miramar (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS/SEA/OC/SA: TPP & FPP

KR/JP: TPP

War Mode Rules:

All players are grouped up in teams of five. Each game will have a maximum of 50 players (up to ten full teams).

Immediately after the plane gets into the air, the safe zone is visible on the map.

The safe zone is small—but slightly larger than the previous iteration of War Mode—and never closes in or changes location throughout the duration of the game.

Getting kills and knocks (when your opponent is “down but not out”) earns points for your team. The first team to get 200 points wins.

Kill: +3 points Knocks: +1 point Own Team Kill / Own Team Knock: -5 points

If no team reaches 200 points before the 15-minute time limit, the team with the highest score will be declared the winner.

Each time you’re killed, you’ll respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds.

Loadouts, Loot, and Care Packages:

This time around, players spawn with top-tier equipment that’s normally found only in care packages. This includes:

One random care package weapon (AWM, M24, Mk14, M249, Groza, or AUG)

A level three vest

A level three helmet

Two grenades

Other Event Rules: