PUBG’s War Mode: Desert Knights Event Revealed, Limited Time Only

Now that the team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has added Event Modes, much like Fortnite’s LTMs, players of the chicken-flavored battle royale title have had even more of a reason to squad up and get into the game. With several very successful events under the game’s belt thus far, it’s time for something a little different. Yes, different from the raining armored cars in the previous War Mode.
“This time around you’ll enlist in one of 10 five-man squads and battle it out on Miramar,” opens up the team at PUBG Corp. “As before, you’ll respawn in a plane after every death. The first team to get 200 points wins.”
Below is everything you need to know about the new event that starts today:
Event Schedule:
STARTS: May 3, 7pm PST / May 4, 4am CEST / May 4, 11am KST
ENDS: May 6, 7pm PST / May 7, 4am CEST / May 7, 11am KST
Available Queues:
5-Man Squads on Miramar (All Regions)
NA/EU/AS/SEA/OC/SA: TPP & FPP
KR/JP: TPP
War Mode Rules:
- All players are grouped up in teams of five. Each game will have a maximum of 50 players (up to ten full teams).
- Immediately after the plane gets into the air, the safe zone is visible on the map.
- The safe zone is small—but slightly larger than the previous iteration of War Mode—and never closes in or changes location throughout the duration of the game.
- Getting kills and knocks (when your opponent is “down but not out”) earns points for your team. The first team to get 200 points wins.
- Kill: +3 points
- Knocks: +1 point
- Own Team Kill / Own Team Knock: -5 points
- If no team reaches 200 points before the 15-minute time limit, the team with the highest score will be declared the winner.
- Each time you’re killed, you’ll respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds.
Loadouts, Loot, and Care Packages:
This time around, players spawn with top-tier equipment that’s normally found only in care packages. This includes:
- One random care package weapon (AWM, M24, Mk14, M249, Groza, or AUG)
- A level three vest
- A level three helmet
- Two grenades
Other Event Rules:
- Weather is locked at sunset.
- Bleedout damage when knocked is increased.
- Reviving knocked teammates takes only two seconds.
- You can invite up to four players from your friends list to your party before
- jumping into game. Any remaining open team slots will be filled by the auto-
- matching system.
- Care package drops are disabled.
- Killer spectating is disabled.
- Redzone is disabled.