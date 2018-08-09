PUBG’s Next War Mode Kicks Off Today, Dodgebomb

Not unlike Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes, the team over at PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have recently implemented their own way to give players a more challenging experience from time to time. These Event Modes/War Modes are limited time only and offer unique ways to take to the field and show other players who is that number one chicken dinner connoisseur.

The latest War Mode announced is called ‘Dodgebomb’, which means it will be an explosive ride for all involved. According to the team’s most recent blog post on Steam, “Get ready to yell FIRE IN THE HOLE more than anyone ever should! In Dodgebomb, this week’s event mode, 3 10-person teams will hot drop into Erangel armed with 20 frag grenades, a molotov, level 3 gear, and of course a frying pan. Being a War Mode event, players will respawn in planes that fly by every 30 seconds. Be careful though, in Dodgebomb, there are no knock-downs, only FRAGS.”

When It Starts:

STARTS: Aug 9, 7pm PST / Aug 10, 4am CEST / Aug 10 11am KST

ENDS: Aug 12, 7pm PST / Aug 13, 4am CEST / Aug 13 11am KST

Available Queues:

10-man squads on Erangel

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SEA/OC/SA: TPP

Rules:

Dodgebomb is a War Mode event.

30 Players across 3 teams on Erangel.

Players spawn with 20 frag grenades, a molotov, lvl 3 armor, and a frying pan.

Knock-downs are disabled. When you take lethal damage, you die instantly.

Killed players respawn in planes that fly by every 30 seconds.

Eliminating an enemy earns your team 3 points.

If no team reaches 100 points before the time limit, the team with the most points wins.

10-person squads only. Auto-matching on.

No weapons or vehicles spawn in the world.

Weather is Sunny

Red zones are disabled

Killer spectating is disabled

Care packages are disabled

Friendly fire is disabled

Like the name says, the latest War Mode is only available for a limited amount of time so if dodging bombs sounds like a good way to pass the time, then make sure you get in there before it goes away!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is available now for PC via Steam and Xbox One as an Early Access title. Happy gaming!