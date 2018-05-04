PUBG Weapon Balance Survey Schedule Revealed, How to Participate

Just because the infamous PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds is out of Early Access on PC doesn’t mean that the journey is over, not even close. In an effort to provide the weapon balance changes that players want, the team behind the popular battle royale game are looking to improve upon the adjustments previously made with the most recent patch.

The developers admitted that they haven’t attempted a balance change at this scale before, so they are looking for players’ help to make sure that the new test is done successfully and to closely matched to expectations. Here’s what you need to know:

Start: May 3rd @ 10 pm PDT | May 4th @ 7 am CEST | May 4th @ 2 pm KST

End: May 14th @ 8:00 am PDT | May 14th @ 5 pm CEST | May 15th @ 12 am

You may click on the link right here to participate the survey, and you can select preferred language on the right corner of the screen.

We will be giving two early bird keys at random to 1,000 players globally. We will announce the results of the survey and a list of winners on Tuesday, May 22nd.

You can only submit this survey once per account. (Only the first submission will count).

You will be excluded from winning the prize if you breach the community’s rules of conduct.

Announcement schedule for survey result and winner of the prize may be changed.

“We’re committed to continuously improving PUBG, and game balance is an important part of that commitment. We would greatly appreciate your participation in our survey, and we thank you in advance for your time!”

With a new map on the way and the War Mode back in full swing, it’s nice to see that the team isn’t brushing by on bare minimum. With its main competitor, Fortnite, entering into an explosive season 4, it’s more important than ever before that the PUBG crew listen to their player base and make the necessary moves to provide the smoothest play experience possible. Afterall, with these battle royale titles neck and neck, the players benefit from a little healthy competition between the two!

PUBG is available now on Steam, while the Xbox One version remains available as a Preview title.