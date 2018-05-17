PUBG on Xbox One Gets Miramar Map This Month

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One platform will get the Miramar map later this month on May 24.

The release date for the battle royale game’s second map was announced today during the May 17 episode of Inside Xbox. Covering topics like State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves, and more, the Xbox team followed up on promised PUBG news to say that Miramar would be go live for everyone in just one week.

Miramar has been available on the Xbox One platform for a while now for select users who wanted to try the map out on the console’s test servers. Not long ago, the Xbox One version held another test that included both the game’s basic Erangel map and Miramar in the potential matchmaking options. The goal was to test out how the matchmaking process would work with two different maps, a first for the console version. Not long after the test began, it was changed to restrict games to only Miramar so that players could spend more time on the desert map.

Desert Map. Xbox One. May 24. Plus a title update that improves performance. Drop in here: https://t.co/K6pP7A2tzW pic.twitter.com/NXjsKfhPZa — Xbox (@Xbox) May 17, 2018

The update on May 24 that brings the second map won’t just introduce a new proving ground though. It was also announced during the Inside Xbox episode that the map would be coming alongside a performance update. Specifics weren’t provided since there was a lot to cover during the episode, but the team and the tweet above makes it sound like the update will be a bit one by selling it as “a title update that improves performance.”

Xbox One players receiving this map will catch the console version up with the state of some of the other platforms. The PC version that was available before any other is understandably further along than the Xbox One and mobile version with another smaller map that’s now called Sanhok coming to the PC platform soon. However, many thought that it was odd that the mobile version that was released after the Xbox One version received the Miramar map just a few days ago. It’s true that mobile players got Miramar before those on the Xbox One did, but the map choices will at least be even by the end of the month.

PUBG’s Miramar map will be available on the Xbox One on May 24. A release timeframe for the map selection feature on the Xbox One hasn’t been provided yet.