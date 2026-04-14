New He-Man Game Gets Delayed Right Before Release

The upcoming video game He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction has been hit with a delay just weeks before its release date. Published by Limited Run Games and developed by Bitmap Bureau, Dragon Pearl of Destruction is a new 2D beat ’em up with retro visuals set within the He-Man universe. And while anticipation for the game has been high since its announcement last year, it’s now going to launch at a date later in 2026.

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In a new announcement on social media, Limited Run Games shared that He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction has been hit with an indefinite delay. This move comes as quite a surprise, given that the title was set to release only two weeks from now on April 28th. Rather than providing a new release date, Limited Run merely shared that Dragon Pearl will release at some point during the summer.

“We’re nearing the end of development for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction. To ensure that this release will excite and challenge fans across all generations, additional time for development is needed,” Limited Run wrote. “Thank you for your continued patience as we take additional time to refine the game and deliver an experience worthy of fans.”

This He-Man Delay Could Be For the Better

This shift in release date for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is one that could actually end up benefiting the game greatly. Not only will the final product presumably be of a higher quality with more development time, but there’s a chance that the game will now launch in closer proximity to the Masters of the Universe movie. This new live-action take on He-Man is set to hit theaters on June 5th and is shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the summer.

Assuming that Dragon Pearl of Destruction releases somewhat close to Masters of the Universe, the popularity of the movie could lead to many looking to pick up the game soon after. This would undoubtedly lead to Limited Run Games finding more success with the title, which could be great news for more He-Man games to come about in the future.

As for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction, the game is set to be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms upon its launch.

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