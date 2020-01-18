New PUBG Map and Season 6 Released for Consoles

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the PC got the new Karakin map a few days ago when it was added to the test servers, and the players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions can now explore the map as well. PUBG Corp. announced this week that the map and other content included in the start of Season 6 had been added to the console test servers for players to preview before it goes live for everyone.

PUBG’s new map was announced this week when the developers said it’d be replacing one of the game’s maps temporarily to make room for it. It’s a small map fit for 64 players and has a new feature called the Black Zone that randomly destroys parts of the map and players that inhabit them each match.

“Karakin is a 2×2 km island off the coast of Northern Africa,” the patch notes for the PUBG update said. “It’s an arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. It’s small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Maximum of 64 players can play on Karakin per match. Players should expect long distance rifle engagements in the mountains, tactical urban conflict, and claustrophobic underground combat. And with the introduction of the Black Zone, Karakin reveals its twist: a map that’s layout changes every match.”

New map. Black Zone. Motor Glider. Sticky Bomb.

These are just some of the new features that await you in Season 6, available now on #Xbox #PlayStation and PC test server. More details: https://t.co/aJEYBE6zqf pic.twitter.com/cUryam2w5N — PUBG (@PUBG) January 17, 2020

This new Karakin map will fill the role of a rotating map slot which PUBG Corp. said will allow for different maps to be rotated in and out as they’re worked on. The first of the maps to be rotated out is Vikendi, the snowy map which was released in December 2018. This meant that there was still the normal amount of maps at the start, but based on player feedback, PUBG Corp. removed two maps from the random rotation for now and gave Karakin priority.

Console players: Based on player feedback we have now removed Sanhok and Miramar from the random map queue on the PTS. Karakin will also now have a higher chance of being selected at random. We will continue to review feedback and make further adjustments if needed. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 17, 2020

Aside from map changes, there are other features from the start of Season 6 to explore like the Sticky Bomb on Karakin and the Motor Glider that lets players fly around. Both of these features and more are now on the game’s test servers across consoles and PC.