PUBG’s Miramar Map Hits Xbox One Test Servers This Month

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One will get the Miramar map next month, but the desert map should be testable by the end of April.

It was announced days ago during a PAX East panel that Miramar, the second PUBG map, would be available sometime in May for those on the Xbox One. In a new announcement from PUBG Corp that was posted to the PUBG forums recently, it was said that the goal is to have the map go live on test servers before April ends.

“Our Xbox team has been constantly working on optimizations and bugfixes, alongside all the features we promised in the Xbox spring roadmap,” communication lead PUBG Riggles said in the announcement. “Today we want to share a little more about the content drops and improvements we’ll be shipping to PUBG over the next couple of months. After extensive efforts, we’ve been able to get Miramar ready for Xbox. Miramar will be coming to test servers before the end of April, and we expect it’ll hit live servers sometime in May.”

When the Miramar map goes live for those who participate in the test servers, more changes than just the addition of the map will be included. The announcement on the forums previewed that new weapons and vehicles would be added alongside the Miramar map in addition to better out-of-game menus and screens. Some “crucial gameplay optimizations” are also said to be coming with the update as well, two of which were detailed below.

Our art asset streaming process has been optimized. This will somewhat improve the “play-doh” effect on textures and will mitigate interior prop pop-in issues. This will make a big difference in the early phases of each game. Our character movement system was also causing some problems, and has now been optimized. Performance and stability will be better even when many players gather in one location. We expect this to help out the game’s performance past the mid-phase.

The announcement also mentioned event matches such as those that have recently gone live for the PC version of PUBG, limited-time matches that will be made possible by the Miramar update. For those who have suggested that the current game should be optimized before more content is added, you can rest easy knowing that those improvements are coming as well.

“Finally, improving crashes is our highest priority. Simply put, stability is the most basic element that determines gameplay quality, so we’re taking it seriously and focusing on it with every patch. All of these changes will hit the test server first so we can make sure the above-mentioned optimizations run well before pushing them to live.”

No release date for the live or test version of Miramar has been announced, but look for more news on it in the coming weeks.