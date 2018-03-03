PUBG Xbox One Update Removes Starting Area, Full Patch Notes

The latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox One is now live and players may notice something drastically different: where’s the original starting area?

Among the many fixes and optimization tweaks, the team behind the Xbox One version of the popular battle royale decided to revamp the beginning stages of the game to improve overall performance. Instead of the usual starting area, players will find themselves in various pre-match lobbies while waiting to drop in-game.

The latest patch brings with it the usual optimization fixes, UI improvements, stability tweaks, and bug fixes. Game DVR support has also been implemented, making it easier to share that epic chicken dinner consumption.

For the full list of tweaks and fixes, check out the official patch notes below:

Gameplay

Introduced multiple pre-match starting locations in order to optimize both server and game client performance

Weapons are removed from the starting island prior to the match starting

Game DVR is now supported for automatic recording of gameplay highlights. This feature must be enabled within the Options / Settings menu.

We continue to listen to your vehicle feedback and have lowered the damage taken from objects throughout the world such as rocks, trees, and uneven terrain

Adjusted the sound effects of both water and red-zone bombing

Party matchmaking is now influenced by the player’s MMR

Adjusted long-range blood VFX back to the original colors

UI/UX

Improved visibility of squad member colors (yellow, orange, blue and green)

Players can use the right thumbstick to rotate their character model during customization

When customizing character appearance, the D-Pad can be held to switch between menus

Preview is supported when customizing appearance or creating a new character

Items

Updated the design of the energy drink

Bug Fixes

Fixed water sound effects

Fixed Red Zone disappearing immediately after it starts

Fixed random character teleportation following initial landing

Fixed an issue where some doors could not be entered despite appearing open

Fixed issue of recovery and boost items being able to be used when underwater

Fixed the character animations when transitioning from jump-prone to standing

Fixed unexpected character death caused by falling while moving

Fixed areas of fencing where specific sides could not be penetrated by bullets

Fixed buildings with missing stairs

Fixed bug which caused objects to float in the air

Fixed areas of terrain which were causing player characters to become stuck

Fixed an issue which prevented team members being displayed following acceptance of an invite

Fixed the issue of revive being cancelled unintentionally

Fixed hand animations when reloading/shooting the Kar98 in a prone position

Fixed the issue limiting peak parachuting speed in FPP mode

Fixed character animations when moving from prone to entering a vehicle

Optimization / Stability

Optimized textures, landscapes and buildings throughout the island to improve performance

Fixed a crash occurring when HDR was enabled

Fixed a frozen character issue when reconnecting following a crash

Fixed a crash occurring when the player opened their inventory

Fixed a crash occurring when the spectated player was using a scope

Localization

Applied new Russian, Japanese and Chinese (simplified/traditional) fonts

Japanese only: Adjusted the Katakana font

Japanese only: Fixed incorrect order of wording during object interactions

Portuguese only: Fixed the display of height meter when parachuting

Known Issues

B button incorrectly displayed to cut parachute cable; this should be X

When viewing the map, the X, Y, and B buttons are fully functional – please be aware that this can cause you to exit the plane or vehicle whilst in motion. Please only use the map button to return to gameplay until this is resolved.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is available now for Xbox One and PC.